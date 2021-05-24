ATTORNEY'S OFFICE FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA: Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman Announces HIDTA Designation for Erie County
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania issued the following announcement on May 19. Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced that Erie County has been officially designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. Erie joins four other western Pennsylvania counties - Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, and Westmoreland - in receiving dedicated federal resources to coordinate federal, state and local governments to fight drug trafficking and abuse.pennrecord.com