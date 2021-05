The Twin Drive-In Ah yes, the memory of the classic drive-in theatre. A place where young couples used to go for a little "private time", even though they were surrounded by hundreds of other cars. The Twin was one of the most popular places to go, and that's evident by the fact that it could hold up to 1,000 cars at a time. It opened back in 1952 and stayed in business for over 30 years. Unfortunately, it's main screen burned down and they never replaced it. The location now is the home of a Walmart.