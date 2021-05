May 7, 11:27 a.m., at County roads H and 17 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Dawn Krasula, 48, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Austin Dilyard, 25, Stryker. Dilyard's vehicle continued off the road and struck a tree; Krasula's vehicle continued off the road and came to rest in a field. Dilyard was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Heavy damage was reported to both vehicles. Dilyard was cited with failure to yield the right of way at a through highway.