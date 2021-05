When I was a kid and learned about dinosaurs and other various prehistoric creatures, I was of course curious if we had any dinos I live. Now, as a child, my mind assumed these prehistoric monsters lived in a house, like me. Shopped at a grocery store, like me, and went to school, like me. As I got older I learned that's not the case. But the question remains, were there dinosaurs where I lived? So, did dinosaurs once roam the Hawkeye State?