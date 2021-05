***YOU SHOULD NEVER GET OUT OF YOUR CAR AND APPROACH BISON***. Check out this adorable little traffic jam caused by a tuckered out bison calf that decided to take a nap in the middle of a Yellowstone road. One impatient motorist risked injury by exiting his pickup and walking toward the cows. Thankfully they didn’t take issue with the encroachment and charge him. Remember folks, bison may look docile but they can go from lumbering giants to 2,000lbs of pissed off muscle in a split second. Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans (you’re not gonna give them the slip). Always stay at least 25 yards away from bison.