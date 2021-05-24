newsbreak-logo
Watch livestream of Western Nevada College’s 50th Commencement Ceremonies

Nevada Appeal
 5 days ago

Final preparations are being made for Western Nevada College’s 50th commencement ceremonies scheduled for the last week in May. Attendance of the Parade of Graduate drive-through ceremonies on May 24 and 25 in Carson City and May 27 in Fallon is restricted to family and friends of the graduates, as well as WNC faculty and staff, and dignitaries because of COVID-19 guidelines preventing large gatherings.

