Watch livestream of Western Nevada College’s 50th Commencement Ceremonies

Handsome tuxedos and beautiful dresses will litter Carson City Saturday night as CHS Court Prom 2021 nominees, along with soon-to-be graduating seniors, enjoy an evening together. Congratulations to Prom 2021 candidates Lily Roman, Ashley Pacheco, Rosalind Macy, Bryar Fancher, Cady Garratt, Kassandra Medina-Torres, Michael Roman, Kalin Gordon, Cash Farnworth, Kobe Morgan, Lander Smith, and Jeremy Heaton. The CHS 2021 Prom with the theme Under the Northern Lights takes place in the CHS Morse Burley Gymnasium tonight from 7 to 11 p.m. with the crowning at 10. Attendees must check in by 8:30 p.m., or no entry, and all attendees must stay until after crowning before leaving. Parents will be called if students request to leave early. Additionally, all attendees must have their current Student ID to enter the dance in the. Seniors within Carson City School District are the only students invited to attend; however, CHS underclassmen may attend as a senior’s guest. No guests from other schools outside of CCSD are permitted. Moreover, all participants must have a negative COVID test or a completed vaccine document; failure to do so will result in not being admitted to the dance. Students under 18 must have a signed permission slip. Dress must be school appropriate formal with no midriffs, strapless dresses, etc. There will be NO coat check, so attendees will be responsible for their own items, and attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times. For dinner, each attendee will be given two tickets to present at the food trucks. One ticket is for food, the other is for Kona Ice. Security will require random breathalyzer tests for attendees.