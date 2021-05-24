newsbreak-logo
Types of PTSD

Psych Centra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-traumatic stress disorder – aka PTSD – is one condition but has different subtypes depending on an individual’s symptoms. Not everyone reacts to traumatic events in the same way or experiences the same symptoms. Each person’s response is unique. Also, not everyone who experiences trauma will develop post-traumatic stress disorder...

psychcentral.com
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Are the Symptoms of Psychosis?

If you have a difficult time recognizing the difference between what’s real and what isn’t, you may be experiencing an episode of psychosis. This means your brain is processing information in such a way that you perceive reality differently from other people around you. This includes believing, seeing, hearing, touching, smelling, or tasting things that aren’t really there.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Using Psychedelics to Treat PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder disrupts the rhythmic function of consciousness. Psychedelics could help restore an individual's sense of rhythm and balance. Understanding the types of drugs that people use to self-medicate may help us understand their psychological, biological, and spiritual needs. This post is Part 1 in a series. Though altering...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

DSM-5 Changes: Schizophrenia and Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorder

The DSM-5 modified the guidelines for diagnosing schizophrenia. This has helped mental health professionals provide a more reliable diagnosis. Schizophrenia changes how people think, feel, and behave. It causes them to see reality differently than others. It’s a serious mental illness that affects approximately 3.2 million Americans. Still, with proper...
Mental HealthScience Now

A psychedelic win raises questions for PTSD therapy

You are currently viewing the summary. The news last week that the compound 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, popularly called ecstasy, alleviated post-traumatic stress disorder in a phase 3 trial was a milestone in efforts to turn psychedelic drugs into mainstream treatments. The trial's sponsor, the nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, hopes to confirm the results in an ongoing second study and seek approval for the therapy from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as 2023. The results also highlighted a therapeutic marriage that is getting increasing attention: providing a mind-altering drug while a patient receives care from a trained therapist. The idea that psychedelic drugs and talk therapy work in synergy raises complex questions about how to optimize—and regulate—the drug experience.
Mental Healthyourvalley.net

Goodfield: Our treatment offers hope, healing to those with PTSD

I founded the Goodfield Institute LLC in the USA and The Netherlands and am also founder and CEO of Operation New Outlook, a nonprofit organization that works for and with veterans, first responders and their families to enhance their quality of life by treating post-traumatic stress. Our work is based...
Mental Healththedoctorstv.com

The Serious Side Effects of Burnout - Depression & PTSD

The past year has been hard on nearly everyone, and especially difficult for healthcare workers who are experiencing burnout in an entirely new way. The Doctors warn that burnout can lead to serious issues like depression and PTSD. A study found that more than half of doctors, nurses, and emergency...
Florence, ALcourierjournal.net

Distressing for PTSD

The summer season is gearing up, but before you start shooting off fireworks, please check and see if anyone in your area has PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder)!. My brother was in Vietnam and he still has problems with loud sounds, especially fireworks, because they sound so much like gunfire.
Mental Healthgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Domestic violence and its toll on mental health

As we close out the final week of May, it seems that all attention is on the excitement of happy endings and new beginnings. Students are graduating high school and college and readily anticipating summer fun and venturing off to wonderful futures. Many families are experiencing the thrill of moving on from the cool of springtime and stepping into the height of summer: bar-b-ques, lazy days of floating on the river, vacations, and summer tans. In light of the lessons and hardships of the 2020 pandemic, quarantine, sickness, and loss; the month of May this year, brings about a great deal to anticipate and celebrate but also sees an unusual, yet very important level of attention brought to another, not so highly talked about annual occurrence: Mental Health Awareness. According to the website, Mental Health America, the month of May was established as Mental Health Month in 1949, to bring awareness to those struggling with mental health issues and resources to those who care for them.
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

This Type Of Therapy Is Effective For Trauma — Here's How It Works

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. I have been interested in trauma since the earliest days of my education. In my early clinical work, I found that no matter what issues brought people into treatment, nine times out of 10 there was some kind of trauma story behind it. Since then my teaching, research, writing, and day-to-day clinical work have all focused on helping people who have endured painful trauma in their lives, typically starting at an early age.
KidsNewswise

Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

Newswise — Children with ADHD are generally treated with medication and/or behavioral treatments. However, medication-alone is insufficient in a quarter to a third of the children. For that reason, the scientists investigated whether a mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) would have a positive effect on children who did not respond sufficiently to other ADHD treatments. MBIs can elicit positive effects on psychological symptoms and behavior of children and parents.
Mental HealthWrcbtv.com

How CBT Helps Treat Substance Use and Co-Occurring Mental Disorders

Originally Posted On: Cognitive Behavioral Theory for Co-Occurring Disorders – Sage Neuroscience Center (sageclinic.org) Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is currently implemented in mental health treatment/wellness facilities across the country. It often leads to substantial enhancement in the quality of life for many people who had otherwise been suffering for years. This therapy is especially beneficial for those who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and addiction.
GamblingAthens Messenger

May is mental health awareness month

We are thrilled that the discussion of mental health spans far past a single month. It’s a 24/7/365 health issue that impacts our lives, work, and community. As this discussion expands, there is a growing trend that merits more consideration in our community, one that may not have crossed your mind until now.
Mental HealthHealthline

Post-Traumatic Growth: What It Takes to Heal from Trauma

You may have heard of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. It’s a mental health condition that arises after a traumatic event, often characterized by flashbacks, severe anxiety, and disturbing thoughts. Fewer people are likely to have heard of post-traumatic growth. While trauma can invoke a terrifying and debilitating response, in...
Mental Healthnyp.org

Understanding Pandemic-Related PTSD

Feeling exhausted? On edge? A little out of sorts? You’re not alone. More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, and after months of political and social unrest, studies have shown increases in stress and anxiety among U.S. adults, with some experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress, or what is being called post-COVID stress disorder.
Mental HealthNOLA.com

PTSD is another lingering symptom of coronavirus, affecting 30% of survivors, doctors find

Humankind has been experiencing traumatic events since we evolved as a species. From our prehistoric ancestors’ encounters with saber-toothed tigers, to the bloodbaths on Civil War battlefields to the 9/11 terrorist attack, trauma has been an unwelcome and damaging intruder that can wreck our psyches. This emotional response not only inflicts immediate psychological distress, but it can leave markers in the mind that surface years later.
Mental Healthstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Faces of Mental Wellness Part 2: Mother, daughter discuss their journeys

There are many different faces to mental wellness. In our community, a few people have stepped up to join us in this difficult conversation and tell their stories. These people have experienced different forms of mental illness, a phrase that created its own stigma. The various diagnoses can include depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar and others.
Mental HealthThrive Global

COVID-19 and Your Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has likely greatly changed the way you live your life, bringing uncertainty, disrupted daily routines, economic pressures, and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last, and what the future will bring. Overinformation, rumors, and misinformation can leave you feeling out of control and unclear on what to do.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What is Existential Depression?

“What’s the meaning of human existence?” you wonder. “What’s my life’s purpose? What’s the whole point?” And then, a feeling of uneasiness and despair takes over you. Is this what they call an existential crisis? Or is it, perhaps, existential depression?. What is existential depression?. Existential depression is not a...