newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, AR

Worker sues Entergy, says she warned supervisors about cafeteria danger

By Marian Johns
legalnewsline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELLVILLE — An Arkansas woman who slipped in an ice-covered walk-in freezer and suffered serious injuries claims she warned her employer of the hazard months before her accident. Shelley Hughes filed a complaint May 10 in the Circuit Court of Pope County Arkansas Civil Division against Entergy Arkansas LLC and...

legalnewsline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Russellville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
Russellville, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelley Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Fitness#District Court#County Court#Court Costs#Medical Costs#Civil Court#The Circuit Court#Imperial Vending#The Lacy Law Firm#Entergy Arkansas Llc#Negligence#Medical Treatment Costs#Warranty#July#Inches#Steroid Injections#Physical Therapy#Spring#Lumbar Spondylosis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas Stateharrisondaily.com

GOP county judge running for Arkansas lieutenant governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he's seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year in what's becoming an increasingly …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Arkansas StateCourier News

Congressman thanks law enforcement

State Rep. Dr. Joe Cloud welcomed and thanked the officers of law enforcement in the state of Arkansas and those who attended Thursday’s police memorial at the Hughes Community Center. “They were there by choice. They chose to put on that uniform. They chose to go to work. It is...
Russellville, ARCourier News

Clinics accused of dumping patient records in public park

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office filed suit Thursday against two chiropractic clinics accused of dumping patient records in a public park, including one located in Russellville. According to a press release from the office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the clinics are 501 Pain and Rehab Family...
Faulkner County, ARnwaonline.com

Tossed medical records spur suit in Faulkner County

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit this week against two chiropractic clinics, claiming they discarded patients' personal information in a park near Mayflower. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Faulkner County, Rutledge alleged two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC in Conway and 501 Pain and Rehab...
Conway, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Lawsuit filed against clinics for dumping patients’ files in public park

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien, who are believed to be involved in the ownership and operation of the clinics, for discarding patients’ personal and medical information in a public park near Mayflower. The lawsuit alleges the Defendants violated the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) by failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The complaint also alleges the Defendants’ acts were unconscionable business practices that violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA).
Conway, ARPosted by
Arkansas Times

Chiropractic clinics sued over alleged dumping of patient files

The attorney general’s office has sued two chiropractic clinics and two men believed to be owner/operators for the dumping of patients’ files in a public park. The suit, according to a news release, names 501 Pain & Rehab in Conway and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, as well as Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien.
Russellville, ARCourier News

Petitions address Gotcher termination

Two petitions are available for people to sign in the wake of the April 20 firing of Russellville School District Superintendent Mark Gotcher by the School Board. On Monday, a group called Concerned Citizens of RSD gathered 50 signatures in less than 15 minutes at Russellville City Mall. Thank you...
Pope County, ARCourier News

County to pay per incident for detention center sewer stoppage

The county will pay per flush when Pope County Detention Center inmates decide to send their jumpsuits to a watery grave. That was the decision County Judge Ben Cross came to after meeting with City Corporation General Manager Steve Mallett, he told the Pope County Justices of the Peace Thursday during the May meeting of the Quorum Court.
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Judge hears arguments over Pope County casino license

A Pulaski County circuit judge is weighing arguments heard Friday morning from two casino operators vying for the Pope County casino license. Attorneys for Gulfside Casino Partnership and Cherokee Nation Businesses, as well as counsel for the Arkansas attorney general's office, spent the roughly 90-minute hearing debating the constitutionality of a casino endorsement letter from a former Pope County official.
Pope County, ARCourier News

Sheriff Jones announces bid for re-election

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones announced his intention to seek re-election Thursday at the Quorum Court meeting. “The position of sheriff is a multi-faceted one. It is part law enforcement officer, part counselor, part public speaker, part lobbyist, part accountant and the list goes on,” Jones stated in an letter distributed at the meeting.
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Judge bars access to hearing on casino license

A Pulaski County circuit judge will not provide remote video access to -- and has barred the media and the public from physically attending -- a Friday court hearing concerning the Pope County casino license. Attempts over three days by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to reach Circuit Judge Tim Fox have...
Russellville, ARCourier News

District's records reveal more questions than answers

The Russellville School District’s response to an April 21 Freedom of Information request following the firing of Superintendent Mark Gotcher raises more questions than it answers. On Monday, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued her opinion on whether or not the documents requested by The Courier were subject to the Freedom...