Worker sues Entergy, says she warned supervisors about cafeteria danger

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien, who are believed to be involved in the ownership and operation of the clinics, for discarding patients’ personal and medical information in a public park near Mayflower. The lawsuit alleges the Defendants violated the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) by failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The complaint also alleges the Defendants’ acts were unconscionable business practices that violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA).