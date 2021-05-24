newsbreak-logo
US Imposes Ethiopia, Eritrea Restrictions Over Tigray Crisis

arise.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States has announced visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials accused of increasing the six-month-old war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, saying those involved had “taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was also imposing curbs on economic and security assistance...

www.arise.tv
Abiy Ahmed
