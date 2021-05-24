Nigeria Revokes Visas of 27 Indians Over Covid Protocol Breach

Over-50s will be given their second vaccination after 8 weeks instead of 12 as alarm grows over the Indian Covid variant, Boris Johnson has announced.The prime minister has rejected calls by local leaders to vaccinate all young adults in hotspots, in favour of speeding up second jabs for older people – across the whole country.At a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson also warned of “some hard choices” if the variant proved to be significantly more infectious.“I have to level with you, this new variant could pose a serious disruption to our progress and could make it more difficult to move to step...