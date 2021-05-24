Nigeria Revokes Visas of 27 Indians Over Covid Protocol Breach
Nigeria’s federal government has revoked the visas issued to 27 Indians in addition to placing a tag of Persons of Interests on 63 Nigerians. This action followed the failure of the affected persons to follow the COVID- 19 testing protocols and mandatory arrival quarantine for international passengers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates where the new but deadly variant COVID-19 virus is spreading.www.arise.tv