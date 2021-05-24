newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pfizer, AstraZeneca Effective Against Virus Strain Found in India

arise.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines have been found to be highly effective against the coronavirus variant that was first identified in India, according to a study by Public Health England (PHE). The Pfizer vaccine was 88-percent effective and the AstraZeneca jab was 60-percent effective against the B1617.2 strain after the...

www.arise.tv
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health England#Global Health#Data Analysis#Oxford Astrazeneca#Phe#Covid#Coronavirus Vaccine#Symptomatic Disease#Effectiveness#Global Concern#Coronavirus Restrictions#Levels#Britain#Europe#Separate Analysis#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

B16172 variant: the UK needs to brace for more cases, despite vaccine effectiveness

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The B16172 variant is now dominant in the UK, and there have been fears that its sudden rise could derail Britain’s exit from lockdown. Scientists – including me – have predicted previously that B16172 and other closely related variants could, because of the mutations they carry, be resistant to vaccines.
HealthMedicalXpress

Africa needs 20 mn second AstraZeneca jabs in six weeks: WHO

Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine within six weeks if those who have had their first shot are to get the second in time, the WHO said Thursday. "Africa needs vaccines now," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's Regional Director for Africa. "Any...
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

What's the 'Indian' variant responsible for Victoria's outbreak and how effective are vaccines against it?

Victoria’s seven day lockdown, which begins tonight, is an attempt to stop transmission of the quick-spreading COVID-19 B.1.617.1 variant. Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton said the reproduction number of the strain was yet to be determined, but could be five or more, meaning one person would infect five others. B.1.617.1 is one of three so-called “Indian” SARS-CoV-2 variant sub-types. Little is known about it but it’s likely to have similar characteristics to the sub-type dominating in India and emerging in the United Kingdom at the moment, B.1.617.2. Remind me, what’s a variant of concern? To be classified as a variant...
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

Your Second Vaccine Dose Is Key Against COVID-19 Variants

New research shows how important it is to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A new study showed that vaccine effectiveness rose from 33 percent to between 60 and 88 percent after a second dose, depending on the variant and vaccine type. Experts say these findings are encouraging and...
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

Sanofi, GSK launch final phase of Covid vaccine trials

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and Britain's GSK announced Thursday the start of final tests of their belated COVID vaccine as they race to add their jab to the world's arsenal against the pandemic. The companies reported positive results from interim human trials earlier this month after a disappointing outcome from...
Worldstroudnewsandjournal.co.uk

No cases of Indian Covid variant found in Stroud

No cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have yet been detected in Stroud, following analysis by Public Health England between May 2 and May 14. The agency has been tracking the spread of a coronavirus variant which originated in India by testing positive Covid-19 cases across the country for an "S-gene," which scientists believe frequently accompanies the mutation which makes the Indian variant more transmissible.
Pharmaceuticalsopenaccessgovernment.org

PHE say one dose of vaccine 33.5% effective against Indian variant

Public Health England have found that both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against the Indian variant (B1617) would have an efficacy of 33.5% in one dose. In India, the documented COVID death toll as of today (25 May) is 307,000. However, the reality of lives lost will be difficult to document – as hospitals continue to lack space and life-saving oxygen, meaning thousands more are dying undocumented.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines

When Uddhab Gautam got his first vaccine dose back in February, Covid-19 cases in Nepal were low. Now, three months later, coronavirus infections in the Himalayan nation have spiraled out of control, leading to a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, and sending most of the country into lockdown. But...
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Highly Effective Against Brazil Virus Variant

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in fighting off and neutralizing the aggressive coronavirus variant first discovered in Brazil, according to Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and a study conducted by researchers in Argentina. Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant, behind a deadly COVID-19 surge in...
Public HealthThe Guardian

UK in race between Covid vaccines and variant, experts warn

Scientists are warning that the UK has entered a crucial couple of months as the race between vaccination and the spread of the India variant heats up. The variant, first detected in India and called B.1.617.2 has been flourishing in parts of the UK, particularly in north-west England, while cases of the so-called Kent variant have fallen.
WorldKING-5

UK officials: Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID variant first seen in India

LONDON, UK — British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent...
Pharmaceuticalsthefederal.com

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine 80 per cent effective against B1.617.2 variant: UK study

Two doses from either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or the Pfizer vaccine are over 80 per cent effective in preventing infection from the B1.617.2 variant of COVID-19, first discovered in India, a new UK government study has reportedly found. The Oxford/AstraZeneca two-dose vaccine is also being produced by the Serum Institute of India as Covishield and being administered among the adult population in India to protect against the deadly virus. The UK findings are said to be based on data from Public Health England (PHE) and have also revealed that the two doses provide 87 per cent protection from the B.117 variant, first discovered in Kent region of England and also considered highly transmissible. According to The Telegraph newspaper, the latest studys findings were presented to a meeting of the governments New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) this week. The latest PHE statistics released earlier this week show that case numbers of the B1.617.2 variant had risen by 2,111 over the past week to hit 3,424 cases across the country.
Public HealthCNBC

Two Covid shots effective against India variant, English health body says

A study by Public Health England found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose. That compared with 93% effectiveness against the B.1.1.7 "Kent" strain which is Britain's dominant Covid variant. A double dose of Covid-19 vaccines is almost...
Public HealthVoice of America

India Nearing 300,000 COVID Deaths

India is nearing 300,000 recorded deaths from the coronavirus, after adding more than 3,700 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country reported more than 240,000 new infections Sunday – a number that many believe is an undercount because of limited testing resources. The Indian government said Saturday that while...
Medical & BiotechMother Jones

Good News! New Data Confirms Pfizer Vaccine Is Highly Effective Against Two Variants

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. More good vaccine news is here: According to new data, the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has “high levels of effectiveness” against the highly transmissible variant found in India. The data, from Public Health England, an agency in the UK department of health, studied Pfizer’s efficacy after two doses and found it was 88 percent effective in preventing symptomatic cases of the B.1.617.2 variant.
Public HealthFinancial Times

New data suggest vaccines work well against variant found in India

Two doses of either the BioNTech/Pfizer or Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines offer good protection against symptomatic infection from the variant first identified in India, according to new UK data, indicating minimal reduction in efficacy compared to the so-called Kent variant. The BioNTech/Pfizer jab provided 88 per cent protection against the B....