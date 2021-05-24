newsbreak-logo
Nigeria’s Southwest Leaders Tell Region’s Separatist Agitators to Back Off

arise.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecessionist agitators on Sunday got a call from leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southwest to pull the break on their advocacy. The APC leaders, who rose from a meeting in Lagos, expressed their opposition to separatist agitations and hate speeches. They urged separatist advocates to desist...

