newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nigeria: Buhari Calls Late Army Chief Attahiru’s Wife, Says He Fought Fearlessly

arise.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Mrs. Fati Ibrahim Attahiru, the wife of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) via a telephone call saying Nigerians will continue to appreciate and support the fearlessness with which the country’s courageous soldiers are confronting the threats facing the nation. Buhari also...

www.arise.tv
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Nigeria#Soldiers#Army Staff#Military Officers#Buhari Calls Late Army#Nigerians#The Armed Forces#Garba Shehu#President Buhari#Mrs Attahiru#Abuja#Kaduna#Mr Shehu#Country#Presidential Spokesman#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
Aerospace & Defensemilwaukeesun.com

Nigeria's top military commander dies in plane crash

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash near the town of Kaduna, north of the Nigerian capital of Abuja. The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that one of its planes crashed near the Kaduna International Airport late on Friday. Attahiru was among the eight people on the aircraft, which was carrying a group of high-ranking military commanders to the town of Kaduna, some 180 kilometers north of Abuja.
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Nigeria’s Chief of Army staff, 10 other die in plane crash

Nigeria’s Chief of Army staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers were killed Friday in a plane crash, the military said late Friday. The military officials were en route to the capital, Abuja, after making an official trip to Kaduna state. There was no immediate information provided about...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Resign now, Afenifere tells Buhari

The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign. The group claimed that his administration has failed to address insecurity and economic challenges confronting the country. Afenifere said this is the best time for the President to resign honourably. Speaking during the 95th birthday...
Militarykaftanpost.com

Army Chief Attahiru paid ultimate price for peace and security — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the death of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Friday night, the president said the late COAS and others who died paid the ultimate price for peace and security.
Politicskaftanpost.com

Buhari applauds Afaka students’ release, shifts attention to Greenfield

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday evening, hailed the release of the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna. The president congratulated their families friends, as well as the government and people of Kaduna State, on what he referred to as “happy end to the saga”. Senior Special...
Congress & Courtskaftanpost.com

Impeaching Buhari won’t solve insecurity — Taraba senator

The lawmaker representing Taraba Central, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment won’t improve the lingering insecurity across the nation. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties made this known in an interview with journalists in Abuja today. According to him, the responsibility to provide security lies...
Africakaftanpost.com

Probe alleged N39.5bn duplicated projects, SERAP tells Buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a non-governmental organization has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to probe the N39.5bn inserted in the 2021 budge for apparently 316 duplicated projects in the 2021.
Politicskaftanpost.com

Eid: Put politics aside, pray for Buhari, Tinubu urges Nigerians

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to put politics aside and pray for President Muhammadu Buharifor strength and wisdom to protect the nation. He made this call on Wednesday in his Eid-el-Fitr message titled, ‘Let righteous acts, efforts of Ramadan continue to...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Buhari’s govt can’t unite Nigeria, Soyinka says

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said that Nigerian unity is unattainable under the current President Muhammadu Buhari due to its systemic failure. Soyinka said this in Abuja on Saturday at the book reading and signing of two of his books titled ‘Trumpism in Academe’ and ‘Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth’ organised by Rovenheights Bookstore and Orisun Gallery.
Worldkaftanpost.com

Buhari mourns ‘thoroughbred soldier’ Dogonyaro

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro, as a thoroughbred soldier who had professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career. In a statement Thursday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president said the death of Dogonyaro was a...
Politicsbiometricupdate.com

Nigerian President says digital ID project will help curb insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has urged citizens to continue registering for the biometric national identification number (NIN) saying it will help the country better handle national security threats and enhance strategic national planning. Buhari was speaking recently in the capital Abuja during a ceremony to launch the National Policy...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Buhari mourns with Adeboye, urges comfort in scripture

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his family and members of the church of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye. Dare was said to have died in his sleep on Wednesday in Akwa Ibom. Although the renowned...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Buhari meets Chad’s interim president Mahamat Deby

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, met with the President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, behind closed doors. It was gathered that Derby is on a day official visit to Nigeria after visiting the Republic of Niger on May 11. Deby took over the mantle of leadership...
AfricaCouncil on Foreign Relations

Nigeria: Anxiety Over Deteriorating Security Morphing Into Panic

Some Nigerian movers and shakers appear to be panicking over the continued deterioration of security nationwide. Longtime political heavyweight Bukola Saraki—former governor of Kwara State, former president of the senate, and former chairman of the National Assembly—and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek outside assistance. Senior Advocate of Nigeria Robert Clarke at a Sunday, May 2 Channels Television news show questioned whether Nigeria would survive another six months and recommended that Nigeria’s political leadership hand over power to the military because the country is on the brink of collapse; he would have the military (in effect, the army) oversee the often mooted fundamental restructuring of the Nigerian state. (Clarke, Saraki, and Soyinka have long been critical of Nigeria’s governance; Channels Television is a major network and its Sunday morning news/talk shows follow a familiar American format.)
Africanaijaonpoint.com

We Receive Weapons From DSS Agents – Bandits

As insecurity worsens in the nation, armed bandits terrorizing different parts of the country have made a startling revelation that they have been receiving weapons from operatives of the State Security Service, SSS. The criminals told Deutsche Welle in a recent report that they “borrow weapons” from the state agents...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Insecurity: Consult Babangida, Gowon, Abdulsalam, others now, Clark urges Buhari

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on Sunday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consult former army generals and leaders, such as Ibrahim Babangida, Yakubu Gowon, and Abdulsalam Abubakar on how to solve the nation’s pressing challenges. He added that Buhari must quickly address Nigerians on the increasing spate of insecurity...