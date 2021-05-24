Opinion: Hope for students languishing in the pandemic
As a student in her golden years of college, the pandemic has left me feeling quite stuck. I keep making plans to accomplish my dreams but COVID-19 keeps getting in the way. I have never struggled with depression or anxiety before and have always been a very positive, optimistic person. But suddenly during the pandemic phase where it seemed like absolutely nothing could be certain, I started to lose focus and felt that not much mattered.universe.byu.edu