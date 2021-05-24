newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

India on alert ahead of second powerful cyclone in 10 days

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — A severe cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal off eastern India. Officials said Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall on Wednesday and could pack sustained winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour. It will be the second storm to hit India in 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae killed at least 140 people across the country's western coast last week. Disaster relief teams have already been deployed in West Bengal and Orissa states and coastal areas are being evacuated. In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities have asked all fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay of Bengal and the deep sea to move closer to the coast ahead of the storm.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western India#Bangladesh#Bay Of Bengal#Extreme Weather#Storm#Landfall#West Bengal#Sustained Winds#Ap#Eastern India#Coastal Areas#Deep Sea#Disaster Relief Teams#Country#Fishing Boats#Trawlers#Orissa#Authorities#New Delhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Environment
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
Environmentwatchers.news

Widespread flooding affects 60 000 people in West Java, Indonesia

Widespread flooding has affected nearly 60 000 residents of Bandung Regency in West Java Indonesia. Figures from the meteorological agency show that the city registered 76.8 mm (3 inches) of rain in a 24-hour period to Tuesday, May 25, 2021, which is nearly half the average May rainfall of 187 mm (7 inches).
EnvironmentTennessee Tribune

PHOTOS: Cyclone Yaas Destroys Hundreds Of Thousands Of Homes In India

KOLKATA, India — Decimated houses, uprooted trees, seawater-filled extensive swathes of fertile agricultural land, and immeasurable ecological destruction — the Yaas cyclone left a long trail of devastation on India’s east coast on May 26. And, it is now headed towards the interior states, albeit in a weakened state. The...
Environmentthewestsidegazette.com

PHOTOS: Cyclone Yaas Destroys Hundreds Of Thousands Of Homes In India

KOLKATA, India — Decimated houses, uprooted trees, seawater-filled extensive swathes of fertile agricultural land, and immeasurable ecological destruction — the Yaas cyclone left a long trail of devastation on India’s east coast on May 26. And, it is now headed towards the interior states, albeit in a weakened state. The...