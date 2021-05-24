First Vaccine Data Against Indian Variant
Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines showed effectiveness against symptomatic disease from B.1.617.2, the so-called Indian variant, British researchers found. Two doses of Pfizer's vaccine showed 87.9% efficacy (95% CI 78.2%-93.2%) against the variant, while two doses of AstraZeneca's showed 59.8% efficacy (95% CI 28.9%-77.3%), reported Jamie Lopez Bernal, PhD, of Public Health England in London, and colleagues in a preprint manuscript online.www.medpagetoday.com