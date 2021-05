Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Three Ireland signs up to Ericsson's 5G Startup program; the Proximus Doktr will see you now; Virgin Media shakes up wholesale offer. Telefónica UK (O2) has teamed up with Microsoft for a proof-of-concept trial of the potential benefits of on-premises mobile edge computing (MEC) capabilities with a private 5G network. O2 will provide the 5G network capabilities and a range of Industry 4.0 applications, Microsoft Azure's "Private Edge Zones" will supply computing power, storage and intelligence to the edge where data is created. Despite the use of the Azure public cloud in the mix, the overall aim of the exercise is more secure data management, with confidential information staying on premises at all times. According to O2, this will represent the first use of the Azure platform to run a UK private 5G network in the UK.