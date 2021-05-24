newsbreak-logo
Public Health

'Lab Leak' Theory Gains Steam; Post-Pfizer Myocarditis; Swipe Right for Vaxxed

By Molly Walker
MedPage Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote that some links may require registration or subscription. In November 2019, three researchers from Wuhan's Institute of Virology were all sick enough to seek hospital care for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or seasonal illness, adding fuel to the "lab leak" theory. (Wall Street Journal) CDC is investigating a handful...

www.medpagetoday.com
Sciencetheaseanpost.com

COVID Lab Origin Theory Gains Traction In US

Long dismissed as a kooky conspiracy theory favoured by the far right, the idea that COVID emerged from a lab leak in Wuhan has been gaining increasing momentum in the United States (US). The government's position has shifted to agnosticism in recent weeks, with top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci and...
Public Healthhurriyetdailynews.com

Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on May 26 that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Evidence of COVID from China lab growing: Former FDA head

Washington [China], May 25 (ANI): The former head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday said that circumstantial evidence of COVID-19 originating in a lab in China's Wuhan continues to grow as researchers are yet to prove that the virus jumped from an animal to humans, The Hill reported.
Cancertheedgemarkets.com

Covid-19 lab leak theory cannot be ruled out, say leading scientists

LONDON (May 14): The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and the theory that it was caused by a laboratory leak needs to be taken seriously until there is a rigorous data-led investigation that proves it wrong, a group of leading scientists said. Covid-19, which emerged in China...
ScienceWilson County News

Liberal News Now Believes Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory ‘Suddenly Credible’

The Post ignored evidence when the reporters and editors didn’t like the messenger and it didn’t fit their narrative. After more than a year of ignoring what is perhaps the biggest story of the century, the source of the deadly Covid-19 virus, the Washington Post now calls the possibility that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China “suddenly credible.”
ScienceWashington Times

Finally, the media admits Wuhan lab leak concern isn't a 'conspiracy theory'

The idea that the COVID-19 outbreak may have originated at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology was never far-fetched. After all, Shi Zhengli was conducting experiments with horseshoe bats, that of which the coronavirus most closely resembles, at the Wuhan Lab. She even expressed concerns last year the virus may have originated in her lab before she was silenced by the Chinese Communist Party.
Public HealthKITV.com

Taking a look at the media's role in the Covid-19 lab leak theory

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. How exactly did the coronavirus pandemic begin? More than a year after the outbreak spread across — and upended — the world, we still do not have a firm answer. But new reporting has sparked renewed interest in the virus' origins. And with cases and deaths on the decline in the US, the topic is back in the spotlight.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Sudden Rise of the Coronavirus Lab-Leak Theory

Washington, D.C., has little love for mystery. Politicians prefer the news to supply certainty: two antagonists, clear moral stakes, the chance to take a side. But for more than a year the starting point of the dominant political story, the coronavirus pandemic, has been mysterious. Among conservatives, predisposed to hawkishness toward China, where the virus had come from, attention focussed on the possibility that the COVID-19 pathogen had emerged from a Chinese lab, either by accident or design. Liberals sought a more explicit alignment with scientific investigators, and favored an account in which the virus had migrated naturally from animals to humans, possibly through the Chinese markets where exotic animals are sold for human consumption. The right’s theory, at best, blamed science run amok, and at worst, suspected an unprecedented act of biowarfare. (“It was the ‘incompetence of China,’ and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing,” President Trump tweeted in May, 2020.) The left’s theory blamed an unreconstructed pre-modern approach to wildlife that, instead of protecting it, killed and ate it. For a year, each camp occupied the seats that they liked best: liberals in the mainstream, conservatives on the fringe. This spring, though the evidence for either side has not changed much, there has been news in this area. Scientists and political commentators have become less swift to dismiss the lab-leak theory. And so, the political debate over the pandemic’s origins became a case study in something else: how the political world does and doesn’t change its mind.
Public HealthCNN

The best way to get to the bottom of the Covid-19 lab leak theory

Editor’s Note: Lanhee J. Chen is a regular contributor for CNN Opinion. He is the David and Diane Steffy Fellow in American Public Policy Studies at the Hoover Institution and the director of Domestic Policy Studies in the Public Policy Program at Stanford University. Chen previously served as the policy director of the Romney-Ryan 2012 presidential campaign and senior adviser on Policy to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.