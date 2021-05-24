PGA Championship one for the aging...NBA Game 1s
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C (AP) — Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship to become the oldest player to win a major title. The 50-year-old Mickelson closed with a 1-over 73 for a 6 under total, wasting most of a five-shot lead on the back nine before finishing two ahead of Brooks Koepka (KEHP'-kah) and Louis Oosthuizen (OOST'-hay-zehn). Lefty also became the first player to win tournaments 30 years apart, and the 10th to win in three different decades.