Protests

Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response

By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
 4 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scattered protests in Oman over layoffs and poor economic conditions have drawn a massive police presence in at least one city in the sultanate. Videos on Monday show protesters throwing stones at one point and police firing tear gas in the city of Sohar. Other images appeared to show Omanis fleeing and others being arrested. The images correspond to known landmarks around Sohar, the first major city people enter in the sultanate after coming over the border from the neighboring United Arab Emirates. The Omani government did not immediately acknowledge the unrest.

