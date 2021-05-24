COVID-19: Sniffer Dogs Could Bolster Screening at Airports

Sniffer dogs trained using smelly socks to pick up “corona odour” can identify people infected with the virus with greater accuracy than lateral flow tests, scientists say. Working in teams of two, the Covid-trained dogs could be used to screen hundreds of people at airports or events within half an hour, according to research published on Monday, with up to 94 per cent sensitivity. But experts have cautioned that the findings of the study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, would need to be replicated in the real world before sniffer dogs could be deployed. The six dogs in the...