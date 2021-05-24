COVID-19: Sniffer Dogs Could Bolster Screening at Airports
Sniffing dogs could be used to detect the coronavirus at airports, potentially cutting long waits A testing lines and helping to boost efforts to contain transmission of the virus Study says that two dogs could accurately Scan 300 passengers in about half an hour on Lee, the people selected by the dogs would need to undergo a covert test scientist said The strategy of dog selection, followed by a PCR test would detect 91% of coronavirus cases.