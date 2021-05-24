newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Commercial breakdown 2021 EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix

jayski.com
 4 days ago

On Sunday, NASCAR’s Inaugural Circuit of the Americas race was held. There was great anticipation by the NASCAR fans, especially with the threat of rain thrown in. Racing at a new track, with rain tires! What could go wrong? It worked out for the sponsors, as there were cautions, and that meant lots of commercial breaks. For those who like to know precisely how many ads there were, and how much time they took during the broadcast, here is this week’s breakdown.

www.jayski.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive#T Mobile#Grand Prix#Commercial Breaks#Xfinity#Inaugural Circuit#Xfinity#Coca Cola#Subway#Mcdonald#Budweiser Bud Light#Cawsnjaws#Geico#Commercial Breakdown#Racing#Complete Race Broadcast#Race#Rain Tires#Side By Side Commercials#Traditional Commercials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Minoritiesnewyorkbeacon.com

‘Perfect Example of White Supremacy’: Black Woman Claims She Was Fired by Detroit Restaurant for Offending Two White Women After Referring to Herself as ‘Light-Skinned’

A woman is openly denouncing her former employer after she was fired for making a comment that offended her colleagues. Christine Turner said she was let go from her job after joking with co-workers that she was “light-skinned.”. Turner is Black and considers herself “light-skinned.” However, afterward the verbal exchange...
POTUSPosted by
FanSided

Someone brought a giant ‘Trump Won Save America’ sign to Yankees game (Video)

During Thursday’s New York Yankees-Toronto Blue Jays game, someone decided to hang a giant “Trump Won, Save America” flag. It has been over six months since the 2020 United State presidential election reached its conclusion, where Joe Biden won the presidency over incumbent Donald Trump with 306 electoral college votes and securing over seven million more popular votes. With Trump still denying that he ever lost, some of his supporters have gone to great lengths to echo his baseless claims that the election was “stolen” from him.