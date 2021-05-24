Commercial breakdown 2021 EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix

On Sunday, NASCAR’s Inaugural Circuit of the Americas race was held. There was great anticipation by the NASCAR fans, especially with the threat of rain thrown in. Racing at a new track, with rain tires! What could go wrong? It worked out for the sponsors, as there were cautions, and that meant lots of commercial breaks. For those who like to know precisely how many ads there were, and how much time they took during the broadcast, here is this week’s breakdown.