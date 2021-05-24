The United States will electrify its school buses with a Canadian company

UL, a global safety science leader, officially opened today the UL EV Charging Test Center in Frankfurt/Neu-Isenburg. Representing one of the most important EV charging testing footprints in Europe with comprehensive range of services, the facility includes charging infrastructure components and functional safety testing and certification as well as homologation services, all in one location. Combined, the UL EV Charging Test Center adds significantly more testing capacity to the European market and empowers the electric vehicle charging industry, including EV charging and component manufacturers, infrastructure owners and start-ups with shorter development cycles, a faster time-to-market and the ability to be more competitive in the global marketplace, due to the facility’s advanced technology testing and Central European location.