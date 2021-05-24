By May, a lot of the work for the riders was ripe

Show jumping competitions resumed in April after nearly two months of rest for the riders, with the Covered Finals canceled in March due to an infection with the equine herpes virus. On the first of March, the International Equestrian Federation decided to suspend international competitions in 10 countries on the European continent with immediate effect until March 28 due to the strongly spread form of the nervous system from the equine herpes virus. The outbreak was spotted in Valencia, Spain, on the Valencia Spring Tour, with 752 horses participating. In accordance with the recommendations of the International Federation and the regulations issued in neighboring countries, the Presidency of the Hungarian Equestrian Federation decided to suspend equestrian competitions for the first time in April of this year.