THIS REIMAGINED SOUTH BEACH GO-TO PUTS SUNSET HARBOUR BACK ON THE MAP
From an elevated Indian-Fusion restaurant, to a bar that picks up where Purdy Lounge left off, this Sunset Harbour spot has something for everyone. A mom-and-pop owned venue is making Sunset Harbour cool again with two new and unique concepts. Located at the corner of 18th Street and Bay Road, this 1,300 square foot venue offers both a restaurant and bar, each with distinct personalities that have been missing from the neighborhood.communitynewspapers.com