newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

THIS REIMAGINED SOUTH BEACH GO-TO PUTS SUNSET HARBOUR BACK ON THE MAP

By Miami Beach Chamber
communitynewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom an elevated Indian-Fusion restaurant, to a bar that picks up where Purdy Lounge left off, this Sunset Harbour spot has something for everyone. A mom-and-pop owned venue is making Sunset Harbour cool again with two new and unique concepts. Located at the corner of 18th Street and Bay Road, this 1,300 square foot venue offers both a restaurant and bar, each with distinct personalities that have been missing from the neighborhood.

communitynewspapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Beach#Map#Food Drink#Classic Cocktails#Craft Cocktails#Indian Cuisine#Destinations#Square Foot#Purdy Lounge#Southeast Asian#Palak Paneer#The Kofta Pasta#Kashmiri#Instagram#Diyamiami#Sunset Harbour#Bay Rd#Classic Flavors#Unique Drink Offerings#After Work Cocktails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Vegetarian
Country
India
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Virginia StateOnlyInYourState

Feast On Local Fish, Burgers, And More At The Jackspot At Sunset Beach In Virginia

If you’re a seafood lover, you know that nothing beats a fine selection of oysters, crab, clams, and locally caught fish. That’s exactly what you’ll find on the menu at The Jackspot in Sunset Beach. This festive little eatery specializes in seafood, which may not come as a surprise given its Cape Charles location, but it also offers a range of other fares. Truly, there are few experiences more rewarding than enjoying your dinner with a sunset view. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you enjoy a meal at The Jackspot, your new favorite beachfront restaurant in Virginia.
Restaurantstatler.com

Dalloway Terrace’s lush floral installations are worth a trip into Zone 1 for supper

For many of us, 12 April was the 'Glorious Twelfth', reborn. Yet it swiftly became apparent that the UK weather was not willing to play ball, and as April turned into May, a long-awaited spring failed to appear, and the 'big coats' were very much still a wardrobe fixture. This meant that only a handful of restaurants were truly appealing during this enforced al fresco period. One of them, naturally, was Dalloway Terrace, the smart Mayfair hotel restaurant whose beautiful outside space has become a firm favourite with the smart set. And they've been turning up in their droves.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Have a gourmet feast while watching winter sunsets on this Harbour cruise

Sydney Solstice, the city's brand-spanking-new winter festival, is set to be a celebration of the city's best culinary spoils as well as its natural ones. One event brings both of those elements together: a new series of limited-edition cruises by Captain Cook Cruises in partnership with NSW wine giant Tyrrell’s.
Delray Beach, FLwflx.com

South Beach Wine & Food Festival travels to Delray Beach

The Delray Beach Market is reaching new heights in its ongoing quest to help the restaurant industry bounce back. The massive food hall will join forces with the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Thursday to host the first-ever event within Delray Beach. The event will be part of...
Newport Beach, CAorangecoast.com

Try a Sunset Sound Bath at The Board Club in Newport Beach

As soon as you enter the studio, Mickee Caputo welcomes you to let go of your day and bring yourself back to your awareness. “Close your eyes, release your jaw, soften your brows, and relax your shoulders,” Caputo says at the start of each sound bath. “You can immediately feel five pounds of weight being lifted off each person. It’s really rad.”
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

Swanky DC Wharf Restaurant Del Mar Was Forced to Shut Down After a Staff Walkout

Del Mar, one of Washington’s buzziest restaurants, closed to the public over the weekend after a group of servers and bartenders walked out to protest a myriad of allegations including toxic management, incidents of racial bias and insensitivity, and complaints over the tipping structure. The glitzy Spanish restaurant at the Wharf from Michelin-starred chef Fabio Trabocchi (Fiola Mare, Fiola, Sfoglina) hung a sign on its door telling would-be patrons that the dining room was closed “due to staffing shortages.” Since then, nine front-of-house employees have resigned. The restaurant, which is normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, reopens today.
Walnut Creek, CAMercury News

Starbird chicken opens restaurant in Walnut Creek

Nearly five years after launching in the South Bay, the Starbird group of fast-casual chicken restaurants has opened its first Contra Costa County location. The restaurant is located at the Encina Grande Center on Ygnacio Valley Road. Starbird’s concept was developed by the innovators at Culinary Edge, who started experimenting...
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

Barbecue spots that put San Antonio on the map

Despite what some may say, San Antonio knows barbecue. San Antonio knows barbecue so well that a number of local spots have gotten nods from national publications, been featured on television shows, and received validation from culinary geniuses. Here are seven local spots that have put the Alamo City on...
Miami Beach, FLtherealdeal.com

Miami Beach residents rally against proposed hotel in Sunset Harbour

The Miami Beach City Commission moved forward with approving a zoning overlay district in Sunset Harbour that encourages office development, as some residents tried to stop a hotel project in the same neighborhood from being grandfathered in. The overlay district, which was passed on first reading at Wednesday’s meeting and...
DrinksBrewbound.com

Barcardi Expands Real Rum Canned Cocktails with Tropical Trio & New Variety Pack

Hamilton, Bermuda – Following on the successful launch of BACARDÍ® Real Rum Canned Cocktails last year, BACARDÍ® Rum is expanding its range of canned cocktails with three vibrant new flavors and the first-ever variety pack, just in time for summer. The new flavors are BACARDÍ Bahama Mama, BACARDÍ Mojito and BACARDÍ Sunset Punch (Sunset Punch exclusively available as part of the new variety pack). This lush, tropical trio joins the refreshing range that launched last year – BACARDÍ Lime & Soda, BACARDÍ Limon & Lemonade and BACARDÍ Rum Punch.
TravelLaredo Morning Times

Beach Park at South Padre Island splashes back into action this month

A fun and popular water park at South Padre Island is back but with a different name. Beach Park At Isla Blanca, previously known as Schlitterbahn South Padre Island, splashes back into action on Friday, May 21, after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Miami Beach, FLremiamibeach.com

Deco Capital’s Mixed-Used Project, Including Class A Office Space, for Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour Receives Final Approval

The final piece of the puzzle dropped into place this week for Deco Capital’s Eighteen Sunset, a mixed-use project that includes 32,000 sq ft of Class A office space in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour. City Commissioners approved an additional ten feet in height to allow the taller ceilings high-end office tenants prefer as they seek to diversify away from an economy heavily dependent on tourism and at the mercy of uncontrollable events such as hurricanes, Zika, and COVID closures. When demand for Class A office space increased as businesses sought out warmer climes with abundant outdoor space during the pandemic, Deco Capital pivoted from its earlier plans for a residential project to address the high-end office gap in Miami Beach.
DrinksSFGate

The Best Craft Beers to Try This Season

As bars open back up around the country, a lot of people are easing back into the idea of popping into their local drinking establishment for a cold one. But that doesn’t mean you can’t stop drinking at home—in fact, you may have already stocked up your mini fridge and prepped a full-on home bar for the long haul.
Food & Drinksbostonchefs.com

Sweet Cheeks BBQ Kits for the Holiday Weekend

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison and her Sweet Cheeks team are packing up everything you’ll need for a memorable Memorial Day full of food and drink. Make sure to get your pre-orders in today so you don’t miss out on all the barbeque — and biscuits! — you could ever need for your Memorial Day celebration. The crew have compiled four kits that are available hot or cold: two different sizes of SCQ OG Kits, Grill Daddy and El Jefe.
Workoutslongisland.com

Sunken Sunset Beach Yoga Mid Week Refresh

ALL LEVELS BEACH YOGA CLASS. You MUST PRE REGISTER. Refreshing breathe and stretch designed to get the kinks out of the body and mind. Every class includes brief meditations, full yoga practice, essential oils, available props. Bring a mat, water, sunblock, bug spray, appropriate clothing for the weather. Questions? Email Lisa at groovylotusyoga@gmail.com. Remember, no drop ins. Credits and refunds given for weather related cancellations.