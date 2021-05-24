THIS REIMAGINED SOUTH BEACH GO-TO PUTS SUNSET HARBOUR BACK ON THE MAP

If you’re a seafood lover, you know that nothing beats a fine selection of oysters, crab, clams, and locally caught fish. That’s exactly what you’ll find on the menu at The Jackspot in Sunset Beach. This festive little eatery specializes in seafood, which may not come as a surprise given its Cape Charles location, but it also offers a range of other fares. Truly, there are few experiences more rewarding than enjoying your dinner with a sunset view. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you enjoy a meal at The Jackspot, your new favorite beachfront restaurant in Virginia.