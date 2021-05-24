newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

My e-signature word is my bond

constructiondive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an industry built on handshake agreements, recent generations of contractors have stuck to familiar "wet ink" signatures on white paper contracts. Although electronic signatures have been legal and enforceable for over 20 years, it is not surprising the construction industry (like many others) has been slow to adapt. But now, with corporate innovation initiatives driving digital transformation, companies are seeking to remove paper from their processes and digitize everything—to increase efficiencies, reduce errors and ultimately remain competitive. E-signatures are quickly becoming the norm for construction contracts and project documents, and contractors who fail to adopt e-signature technologies face falling behind the times. In today's environment, any perceived risk of adopting e-signature solutions is far outweighed by the risk of not.

www.constructiondive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Document Management#Business Processes#Electronic Signatures#Digital Signatures#Legal Documents#E Signature Solutions#E Signature Technologies#Security E Signatures#Workflow Processes#Workflows#Electronic Solutions#Paper Documentation#Project Documents#Digital Documents#Implementation#Business Practices#Handshake Agreements#White Paper Contracts#Pages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
SoftwareTechRadar

Filehold Systems Inc review

Featuring an attractive user interface, industry-leading security integrations, a broad range of management tools, and neat custom-priced packages, FileHold offers some of the best document management solutions that we’ve seen. In the past, important documents were generally filed away in physical archives or sent to storage. However, businesses worldwide are...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Quantumleaf and DataSelf Empowering Cannabis Companies with "Quantumleaf Analytics"

Joint Effort Providing Powerful Yet Inexpensive Analytics and Reporting Solutions to the Cannabis Industry. DataSelf, Inc., the mid-market leader in business analytics and data warehousing software, today announced a data-driven partnership in the growing cannabis industry with Quantumleaf. Since its legalization in many states since the 2010s, the cannabis industry...
Businesswhattheythink.com

Karomi - Maker of ManageArtworks, Is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 Certified

Karomi Inc. has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certifications - globally recognized standards for outlining best practices for information security management systems and security controls specifically related to cloud computing respectively. Conformity with these standards demonstrates our commitment to ensuring scrupulous security controls which helps provide our...
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

Paystand Collaborates With Sage On Instant B2B Payments

Blockchain-enabled corporate payments platform Paystand has teamed with accounting and business management software company Sage. Their collaboration allows for a peer-to-peer (P2P)-like business payments experience via Paystand’s corporate payments network, according to a Tuesday (May 25) announcement. That network is now connected with Sage Intacct and accessible through the Sage...
IndustryPosted by
The Press

ProEst and Procore Offer New Levels of Product Alignment and Integration

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProEst executives have announced significant enhancements to their product's integration with Procore, enabling users to transfer, synchronize and manage construction project data in both platforms. The latest enhancements to our integration mean that users can add sub-jobs and integrate automatically with commitments to...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could DocuSign's E-Signature Business Be Disrupted?

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been one of the companies that have benefited from a move to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gathering signatures on paper documents wasn't just inconvenient; it became nearly impossible. This e-signature leader has grown significantly over the past year, and shareholders have benefited. On a Fool Live episode recorded on April 28, Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Withers go over the latest quarterly results and discuss whether this disrupter could be disrupted by another technology.
Softwarereadwrite.com

6 Software Intelligence Platforms that Analyze Your Software Ecosystem

According to markets and markets, the global business intelligence market is predicted to expand from $23.1 billion in 2020 to $33.3 billion by 2025, with a 7.6% CAGR. Since the large volume of data is challenging businesses of every size these days, it’s not a simple task to ensure that business processes are under control.
Ohio Stateohio.edu

OHIO announces Oracle E-Business Suite/My Personal Information upgrade

A mandatory upgrade to the Oracle E-Business Suite (EBIZ), including My Personal Information (MPI), will be performed during the first weekend in June. The upgrade will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and is expected to be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. EBIZ and MPI are expected to be unavailable during this entire window.
technologyrecord.com

Why robotic process automation is vital for business success

Since the pandemic struck, more companies than ever before have adopted some form of automation technology to ease the challenges of moving to remote working. Robotic process automation (RPA) technology, for example, has allowed organisations to continue to run business operations securely, efficiently and strategically, regardless of where their employees are working. RPA and other forms of automation will also be key to business recovery and the gradual return to normal operations as the world slowly moves towards the post-pandemic future. There are five key reasons for this.
MarketsStamford Advocate

Aragon Identifies 16 Major Providers in the Digital Business Platforms Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Aragon Research identifies sixteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021, published today. The report states that the digital business platform market is expanding as the need to integrate emerging technologies and data sources continues to grow.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

7 Pros and Cons of Using Microsoft Excel as a Project Management Tool

The Microsoft Excel application comes as part of an Office subscription. The tool is popular among project managers, business owners, gig workers, and independent contractors. Additionally, you can use free Excel templates to make project management easier. The question is: are you using Excel to manage your projects or save time? Learn about the top 7 pros and cons of using Excel for project management.
Technologygeospatialworld.net

Esri’s ArcGIS platform chosen by Relive to scale development

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has announced that Relive, a company which developed an app that chronicles outdoor adventures and journeys by letting users relive those moments, is among the latest to shift to ArcGIS Platform, Esri’s new platform as a service (PaaS). It’s a move that more...
Marketschangelog.com

Building for Ethereum in Go

O'Reilly Media – Learn by doing — Python, data, AI, machine learning, Kubernetes, Docker, and more. Just open your browser and dive in. Learn more and keep your teams’ skills sharp at oreilly.com/changelog. LaunchDarkly – Ship fast. Rest easy. Deploy code at any time, even if a feature isn’t ready...
Softwarewealthmanagement.com

Skience Launches Tech Hub, Reveals Plans For Client Portal

Advisory technology consultant and software developer Skience launched a standalone wealth management operating platform, called SkienceONE, according to an announcement. The tool serves as a hub for a number of “tried and true” components in the Skience arsenal, like digital client onboarding, repapering, data consolidation and management, document management, compliance and integrations, according to Marc Butler, COO and president at the firm. With its launch, wealth management firms no longer need to be Salesforce-native, a requirement for users on the flagship Skience platform.
Educationdallassun.com

Cloud Education digitally empowers students

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/Heylin Spark): There's no time as a good time; it's now or never! Especially, if you are planning to upgrade your skills, it's time to enroll in meaningful courses. Regardless of whether you would want to move into a more senior role or are in...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Versa SASE delivers secure SD-WAN connectivity with Google Cloud NCC

Versa Networks announced its integration with Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC), allowing for secure and reliable connectivity to cloud workloads and on-premises resources in an automated, dynamic approach that reduces total costs of ownership. The integration between Versa SASE and Google Cloud represents continued development in security, SD-WAN, bandwidth...
Softwarekmworld.com

MEGA and Minit partner to provide solid business process management solutions

MEGA International, a global software firm providing enterprise architecture, and Minit, a leading process mining company, are collaborating to offer enterprises an end-to-end solution focused on process mining and business process management. This partnership will complement MEGA’s HOPEX Business Process Analysis offering by adding process mining capabilities from Minit to...
IndustryPosted by
Family Handyman

OSHA Makes Key Change to COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting

Last Friday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced it will no longer require employers to record instances of COVID-19 vaccination side effects among their employees. “OSHA does not wish to have any appearance of discouraging workers from receiving COVID-19 vaccination, and also does not wish to disincentivize employers’...
Marketsdevops.com

Unifying Partner Ecosystems With a Distributed Ledger

Blockchain has become famous in recent years for powering the cryptocurrency craze. But the fundamentals behind blockchain could prove helpful in other areas of the data economy, too. Because, as the value of data rises, so does the need for accurate, real-time data sharing across multiple partners. As we saw...