My e-signature word is my bond

In an industry built on handshake agreements, recent generations of contractors have stuck to familiar "wet ink" signatures on white paper contracts. Although electronic signatures have been legal and enforceable for over 20 years, it is not surprising the construction industry (like many others) has been slow to adapt. But now, with corporate innovation initiatives driving digital transformation, companies are seeking to remove paper from their processes and digitize everything—to increase efficiencies, reduce errors and ultimately remain competitive. E-signatures are quickly becoming the norm for construction contracts and project documents, and contractors who fail to adopt e-signature technologies face falling behind the times. In today's environment, any perceived risk of adopting e-signature solutions is far outweighed by the risk of not.