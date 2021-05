It’s not hard for co-writer/director Edgar Wright to be proud of his adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World; in fact, the loyal fans who made it a cult favorite would back that call in a heartbeat. But even when reflecting on the 10th, and soon to be 11th, anniversary of the film, there was an unexpected compliment that Wright paid to not only his own work, but also that of the crew of professional wizards that helped complete the finished product. You see, even after deeply loving Scott Pilgrim and knowing the movie so intimately, he’s still surprised by how brilliantly it all came together.