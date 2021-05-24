A Modern Guide to Representing Female Entrepreneurs in Photography

If you’ve questioned whether or not you’re in the right photography genre, chances are you aren’t alone. With the knowledge of how to use a camera comes the responsibility of taking on multiple genres of photography, or so we’ve been taught to think. What if we narrowed our focus and pinpointed a genre that best fits our abilities and personalities? Our close friends at Fstoppers released a new tutorial ‘The Well Rounded Photographer’ which inspired me to create this guide for those looking to find a path to stick to when it comes to a specific photography genre.