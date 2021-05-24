A Modern Guide to Representing Female Entrepreneurs in Photography
CEOs, carpenters, and more—capture accurate images of today’s modern female entrepreneurs and business owners in an all-new light. We’ll be the first to admit that traditional stock photography has a reputation for reinforcing stereotypical roles in society. This is especially true when it comes to images of female entrepreneurs and small business owners. More often than not, when you search for an image of a female entrepreneur on a stock marketplace, you’ll find traditionally feminine roles—florists, baristas or coffee shop owners, artists, and painters. However, we know that doesn’t accurately represent the modern female entrepreneur of today, and that needs to change.www.shutterstock.com