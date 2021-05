After canceling in 2020 for the first time in its 53-year history, organizers of Milwaukee, WI’s Summerfest announced the star-studded lineup of acts slated to perform this year. The 53rd edition of the festival will take place over three consecutive weekends, September 2nd–4th, 9th–11th, and 16th–18th, with music running from noon to midnight each day. Summerfest features over 1,000 performances on 11 stages, along with food, beverages, and activities.