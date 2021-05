Residents of southeast Wyoming will be able to see a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. According to nasa.gov: "A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth. Although the moon is in Earth's shadow, some sunlight reaches the moon. The sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, which causes Earth’s atmosphere to filter out most of the blue light. This makes the moon appear red to people on Earth."