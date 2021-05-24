newsbreak-logo
Walker pre-empts debut author Ann Sei Lin's 'fantastic' trilogy

By debut author
 3 days ago

Walker Books is to release a "pacy teen fantasy adventure" from debut author Ann Sei Lin, after securing the Rebel Skies series in a pre-empt. The first adventure story, also named, Rebel Skies, follows 14-year-old Kurara, a lifelong servant on board the Midori – a giant flying banquet hall. But when her party trick of making paper come to life turns out to be a power treasured across the empire, she joins a skyship and its motley crew to become a Crafter. Taught by the gruff but wise Himura, Kurara learns to hunt shikigami – wild paper spirits sought after by the Princess. But are these creatures just powerful slaves, or are they beings with their own souls? And can a teenage girl be the one to help them find their voice – and change the course of an empire?

