Tahini cake with lemon and white chocolate by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich

We are recipe-hunters. Our flat is filled with bits of paper scribbled with rudimentary instructions from friendly cooks we meet on the way; pages we’ve torn from newspapers and foreign magazines with a picture we like and a recipe we will one day translate; menus with cryptic notes written after drunken dinners (what did we eat that made us write “coriander before and after, also lamb, must try”, and what does it mean?). Our phones are also filled with pictures, not only of dishes we liked but also of recipes we will one day try, in our never-ending search for lovely things to cook, serve and eat.