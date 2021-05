The crypto market is in the midst of one of the biggest crashes in its history, with experts divided over which way it will go from here.Some analysts speculate that it is a repeat of the 2017/18 collapse – and that a long ‘crypto winter’ lies ahead – while others are hopeful that it may be just a dip on the way to new all-time highs later this year.Bitcoin has lost more than half of its value since its record high last month, while the price of Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and dogecoin have all plummeted spectacularly in recent days.>>...