Netflix Planning A Foray Into Gaming, Reaching Out To Veteran Executives To Look After Expansion

Netflix has always talked about expanding the field that is its core strength – on-demand TV and movies. But of late there were reports of the company trying something in other media like video games as well. Now, these rumours about Netflix foraying into gaming appear to be getting confirmed. This is because there are reports that the streaming company is looking for executives to lead the ‘expansion.’ Netflix is silently in talks with senior executives of the gaming industry for joining the company. Reports suggest that the company has told the veterans of the industry about its plan of boosting investment in the space. However, there is no report about what exactly the expansion plan would be. But some people are hinting towards the possibility of an Apple Arcade-like game subscription service.