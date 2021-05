A three-day festival celebrating Missouri’s native birds and wildlife is underway in Saline County. The annual Birds & Bees Festival in Arrow Rock is following a hybrid model, offering a mix of virtual and in-person activities designed to get people outdoors and learn more about conservation. Dana Ripper, the Director of the Missouri Bird Observatory, says they’re having 15-minute presentations on the hour, every hour, today through May 8. And there’s a scavenger hunt you can do in Arrow Rock or even from home.