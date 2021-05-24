Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest near Odell, Yerby in Marshall

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. –The Saline County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Friday afternoon pertaining to scams in the area. According to the release, several calls were received by residents from someone falsely identifying himself as Sgt. Watson. The caller states the recipient has failed to appear in court for a proceeding and there is a warrant for their arrest. The caller states there is a fine to be paid and requests information to obtain the funds. This is not the Saline County Sheriff’s Department and it does not make telephone calls in an attempt to serve warrants or accept funds over the phone for any purpose. Anyone who receives this type of call is asked to hang up and call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.