newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saline County, MO

Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest near Odell, Yerby in Marshall

By Compiled by Sarah Gray/General Manager
Marshall Democrat-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 21-year-old fleeing from law enforcement Friday, May 21, in Saline County was eventually taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Caleb. T. Berkaw, 21, of Foristell, was initially held for resisting arrest. Unofficial online court documents show Berkaw has since been charged with two felonies: resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, and assault- second degree- special victim.

www.marshallnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
Marshall, MO
Crime & Safety
Saline County, MO
Crime & Safety
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
County
Saline County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Assault#Vehicle Registration#County Court#Foristell#Mshp#Yerby Street#Odell Avenue#Special Victim#Traffic Stop#Law Enforcement Officials#Court Documents#Route Yy#Harmony Avenue#U S#Partial Registration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Marshall, MOkmmo.com

MARSHALL POLICE OFFICERS RECEIVE NALOXONE TRAINING

The number of U.S. lives lost to opioid overdose has been increasing for nearly two decades in an epidemic that affects people of all ages, races and geographic areas to include Marshall. In seeing an increase in opioid overdoses in Marshall, the Marshall Police Department has had all officers attend...
Louisiana StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Marshall, MOkmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGE AFTER TRYING TO ESCAPE CUSTODY

A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting a law-enforcement officer on Wednesday, May 12. According to a Saline County Deputy’s report, a deputy was escorting Sydney Nicole Rodgers out of the courthouse in Marshall after she was ordered by a judge to spend time in the county jail for probation violation. Rodgers, whose hands were cuffed in front of her body, pulled away and ran to a parked vehicle on the south side of the square. She got in and started the vehicle. While pulling out, she made eye contact with the deputy, who was in pursuit. The vehicle nearly struck the deputy, who had to get out of the way.
Marshall, MOKMZU

Broken toilet, sink prompts search for vandal at Marshall park

MARSHALL, Mo. — Marshall authorities are looking for information on whoever vandalized a bathroom at Indian Foothills Park. The Marshall Parks and Recreation posted a picture of a smashed toilet and sink on social media. Those with any info on the crime are asked to call Marshall PD or the...
Saline County, MOkmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF WARNS OF ANOTHER PHONE SCAM

The Saline County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents regarding another round of phone scams. The Sheriff’s Department has received several calls in reference to residents receiving calls that appear to originate with the Saline County Sheriff’s Department and the person calling is identifying themselves as Sgt. Watson. The caller states you have failed to appear for a court proceeding and there is a warrant for your arrest. The caller also states there is a fine to be paid and requests information to obtain funds.
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Saline County, MOkmmo.com

JEREMY WINNINGHAM IS ALLEGED TO HAVE ASSAULTED HIS STEP-FATHER IN DECEMBER

A 44-year-old Marshall man is facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting his stepfather in Saline County. Saline County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a physical fight in progress at a residence on December 30, 2020. The investigation revealed an adult son had struck and pushed his stepfather, resulting in broken furniture. Jeremy Jason Winningham was placed under arrest.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Saline County, MOKMZU

Saline County Sheriff’s Department warns of recent scam

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. –The Saline County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Friday afternoon pertaining to scams in the area. According to the release, several calls were received by residents from someone falsely identifying himself as Sgt. Watson. The caller states the recipient has failed to appear in court for a proceeding and there is a warrant for their arrest. The caller states there is a fine to be paid and requests information to obtain the funds. This is not the Saline County Sheriff’s Department and it does not make telephone calls in an attempt to serve warrants or accept funds over the phone for any purpose. Anyone who receives this type of call is asked to hang up and call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.
Saline County, MOMarshall Democrat-News

Sheriff’s Department warns of telephone scam

The Saline County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release Friday, May 14, stating residents have received calls appearing on caller ID to originate from the sheriff’s department, and the person calling is identifying themselves as Sgt. Watson. According to the release, the caller states you have failed to appear for...
Marshall, MOMarshall Democrat-News

Toilet, sinks destroyed in another park vandalism incident

The Marshall Parks and Recreation staff is cleaning up another bathroom at Indian Foothills Park after a vandalism incident occurred recently. Pictures of the damage were posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday morning, May 14, showing a shattered toilet, shattered sinks, and a paper towel dispenser hanging off the wall.
Saline County, MOMarshall Democrat-News

4 juveniles receive minor injuries on May 3

A 2002 GMC was traveling west on 320th Road Monday night, May 3, until the driver lost control on a gravel roadway. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the GMC was driven by a 17-year-old male from Slater and the crash occurred at 7:16 p.m. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle overturned and struck an embankment.
Excelsior Springs, MOkmmo.com

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY LEADING LAW ENFORCEMENT ON HIGH SPEED CHASE HAS HER CASE BOUNDOVER FOR TRIAL

An Excelsior Springs woman is facing a felony after leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit in December. According to a probable cause statement, at approximately 11:52 p.m. on December 8, a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to stop a dark blue Nissan Altima with expired tags on Highway 65. When the officer activated her emergency lights, the vehicle quickly accelerated and continued southbound on Highway 65 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph while traveling southbound towards Marshall. During the pursuit, the vehicle struck the front passenger side of the officer’s vehicle while attempting to pass a Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy. The vehicle came to a stop on Highway 65, just south of Arrow Street, in Marshall, after being successfully spiked. The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Mary Lynn Fagan was taken into custody.
Saline County, MOkmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY FIRED WEAPON OUT OF MOVING VEHICLE SCHEDULED TO BE ARRAIGNED NEXT WEEK

A Marshall man who has been charged with a felony for allegedly firing a weapon out of a vehicle on April 28 in Saline County is due in court next week. According to a probable-cause statement, a Saline County deputy was dispatched to a residence on Magnolia Avenue in reference to threats. The reporting party advised he had received a text message from Aaron Michael Gieringer, and he felt Gieringer was going to harm his dog.