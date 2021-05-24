Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest near Odell, Yerby in Marshall
A 21-year-old fleeing from law enforcement Friday, May 21, in Saline County was eventually taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Caleb. T. Berkaw, 21, of Foristell, was initially held for resisting arrest. Unofficial online court documents show Berkaw has since been charged with two felonies: resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, and assault- second degree- special victim.www.marshallnews.com