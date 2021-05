Edna A. Gochenour, 84, of Slater, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Slater, with Jeff Page officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Slater City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony.