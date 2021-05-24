2021 Marshall High School Senior Parade
After gathering in the Marshall High School parking lot on Friday afternoon, May 21, seniors prepared to participate in a cruise parade for one final send off. Several vehicles were decorated with balloons and posters of the students, including those who were on a sports team. Members of the class of 2021 could be seen smiling and waving as they traveled down West Arrow Street to the Marshall square. This event took place from 5:30-6 p.m.www.marshallnews.com