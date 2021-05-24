2021 Marshall High School Senior Parade

MARSHALL — Chloe Garzon, of Marshall, has been awarded the Loren C. Gruber Endowed Honors Award for her Honors Thesis, “How Perceptions of Attractiveness Play a Role in Behaviors.” She collected data that supports the conclusion that when a person perceives someone as more attractive, then they also tend to attribute positive characteristics to that person (friendliness, trustworthiness, likeliness to donate to charity, and more). Additionally, they would be more likely to be helpful and friendly toward the person they perceive as attractive.