Hartmann: Friendly Tidings From Mark McCloskey, a Racist Lout

By Ray Hartmann
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Dear Ray” email got right to the point. The subject line read, “The Fascist BLM mob.” And the outrage poured forth:. “We were threatened with our lives, threatened with our house being burned down, threatened with my office being burned down, even our dog’s life was threatened. “My name...

www.riverfronttimes.com
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Hartmann: An Ugly Mission Continues Against Kim Gardner

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has acquired some powerful enemies as an unblinking reform prosecutor intent on disrupting St. Louis' broken criminal justice system. The disruptees are striking back. Gardner may soon find herself before the Missouri Supreme Court fighting to save her law license — and her job — in...
Missouri Statecarolinacoastonline.com

Mark McCloskey announces Senate bid In Missouri

Mark McCloskey, who received national attention during the Black Lives Matter protests as one member of the “St. Louis gun couple,” announced Tuesday on Tucker Carlson that he is running for Senate in Missouri. McCloskey, who is a lawyer, is running to fill the seat of retiring Republican Missouri Senator...
Saint Louis, MOKansas City Star

Gun-wielding St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey launches campaign for U.S. Senate

The St. Louis lawyer who brandished a firearm at Black Lives Matter protesters last year has officially entered the 2022 race for Missouri’s open Senate seat. Mark McCloskey tweeted he will have “a huge announcement” on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show Tuesday evening, but his Senate campaign website went live hours before the appearance.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Mark McCloskey Announces Senate Run Touting Experience as Man in Video Pointing a Rifle at Passersby

A pair of khakis and a semi-automatic rifle in your closet—that’s all it takes to be a viable Republican Senate candidate these days. Throw in a pink polo shirt and a viral video of you and your wife training your guns on Black Lives Matter protesters and you’ve got Mark McCloskey, the modern Republican prototype, who after appearing armed outside his St. Louis home last year as peaceful demonstrators marched to the mayor’s home nearby, officially announced Tuesday he’s running for Senate. The incident elevated McCloskey to cause célèbre status on the right, which, in turn, rung him up a speaking role at the 2020 Republican National Convention in August. Now, with Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt retiring ahead of the 2022 election, McCloskey announced to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson (obviously) he intends to flip his three minutes of fame into a U.S. Senate seat. “God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob,” McCloskey said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “If we don’t stand up now and take this country back, it’s going away.”
Missouri Statekrcu.org

Mark McCloskey Shakes Up Already Unpredictable Missouri U.S. Senate Race

St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who gained national attention when he pointed a gun at protesters walking by his home, announced Tuesday he’s running for the U.S. Senate. “People are just sick of it,” McCloskey said of current elected officials. “They don’t want any more posers and egotists and career politicians going to D.C. All we hear is talk. And nothing ever changes.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Mark McCloskey

Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, says he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
PoliticsJezebel

Mark McCloskey's Reinvention as a Beacon of American Nationalism

Yesterday Mark McCloskey, the vindictive personal injury lawyer best known for waving a gun at Black Lives Matter protestors outside of his St. Louis mansion, announced his campaign for Missouri senate. The video launching his campaign is a remarkable document. Certainly whoever styled the nearly unrecognizable McCloskey into a farmer and plopped him on a tractor was thinking very clearly about what points a post-Trump Republican needed to hit.
Saint Louis, MOFox5 KVVU

'It’s a consideration;' Mark McCloskey may seek U.S. Senate seat

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey hinted that he may seek the open Missouri Senate seat during an interview Tuesday afternoon. “It was like the storming of the Bastille, the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through,” Mark McCloskey said. “I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed."
MinoritiesThe Guardian

St Louis lawyer who pointed gun at BLM protesters announces Senate run

The St Louis man who brandished his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters last summer, Mark McCloskey, announced on Tuesday that he is running for Senate in Missouri. McCloskey told the Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that he is running in the 2022 election. “If we don’t stand up now and take this country back, it’s going away,” McCloskey said on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
MinoritiesFAIR

Why Do White Republicans Oppose Black Lives Matter? Look What They’re Watching

To mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, the New York Times put together a special opinion section reflecting on what has changed and where the country is now on race and police violence. One piece (5/22/21) described and analyzed the rise and fall of support for the Black Lives Matter movement: “Did George Floyd’s death catalyze support for Black Lives Matter? If so, for how long and for whom?”
Congress & CourtsGossip Cop

Mark McCloskey Claims To Have ‘Always Been A Republican’, Here’s What His Donations Say

Mark McCloskey burst onto the national scene last summer when he and his wife Patricia were photographed and recorded waving guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protestors in front of his home in the tiny Central West End neighborhood of the City of St, Louis. Now, he is running for the U.S. Senate in his home state of Missouri. In an announcement on Twitter and in an interview with Tucker Carlson last night, McCloskey states that he’s “always been a Republican,” but, “has never run for office.” In Missouri, voters don’t register as members of a political party, but FEC open records show he’s donated across both sides of the aisle.
U.S. PoliticsMic

Mark McCloskey, one half of the “St. Louis Gun Couple” is running for U.S. Senate, of course

One of the curious byproducts of the Trump era in American politics is the cornucopia of lesser right-wing lunatics and grifters, who looked at the former president's political success and thought, "Well, jeez, I can do that!" Because if Trump's ascendency within the Republican party has proven anything, it's that there's no level of villainy, or incompetence, or public humiliation that can keep a dedicated ghoul out of office — so long as they're infamous and shameless enough to capture the public's attention.
Missouri Statekrcu.org

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Delves Into The Way Forward For Missouri Democrats

After having served in office starting in 1982, former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said she’s now enjoying being a political commentator on MSNBC. She said she was initially worried about what she would do with her time after losing to Republican Josh Hawley in 2018, adding that her life in politics was akin to being on a “hamster wheel” with a nonstop schedule and commitments. But the former Democratic official said she’s been busy and happy.
Congress & CourtsPalm Beach Interactive

Charles M. Blow: Is America a racist country?

Last Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina added himself to the long list of Republicans who have denied the existence of systemic racism in this country. Graham said on “Fox New Sunday” that “our systems are not racist. America’s not a racist country.”. Graham argued that the country can’t...