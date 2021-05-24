Hartmann: Friendly Tidings From Mark McCloskey, a Racist Lout

A pair of khakis and a semi-automatic rifle in your closet—that’s all it takes to be a viable Republican Senate candidate these days. Throw in a pink polo shirt and a viral video of you and your wife training your guns on Black Lives Matter protesters and you’ve got Mark McCloskey, the modern Republican prototype, who after appearing armed outside his St. Louis home last year as peaceful demonstrators marched to the mayor’s home nearby, officially announced Tuesday he’s running for Senate. The incident elevated McCloskey to cause célèbre status on the right, which, in turn, rung him up a speaking role at the 2020 Republican National Convention in August. Now, with Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt retiring ahead of the 2022 election, McCloskey announced to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson (obviously) he intends to flip his three minutes of fame into a U.S. Senate seat. “God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob,” McCloskey said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “If we don’t stand up now and take this country back, it’s going away.”