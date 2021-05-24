newsbreak-logo
Career Development & Advice

How To Get An Exciting Career in Content Marketing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent marketing has grown exponentially over the past few years. That’s because companies are finally getting the message that great content is the key to business success along the entire customer journey. A career in content marketing is now one of the hottest jobs on the planet. Content Marketing spend...

EconomyJeffbullas's Blog

5 Content Marketing Mistakes Reducing Your Organic Traffic in 2021

We know this – quality content that attracts lots of organic traffic takes time to write. And you don’t want to sit for hours writing a post that collects dust on your blog. I surveyed professional content writers on LinkedIn to know how long they research and write a 1000-words...
EconomyForbes

Beyond The Blog: How Marketers Can Leverage Video And Audio Content

Tyler is VP Marketing at Vidyard, co-author of The Visual Sale, host of the Creating Connections podcast, and father of four wonderful kids. The traditional written blog is showing its age. For the last decade, many content strategists have built their inbound marketing plans around the long-form written blog. But...
Career Development & Advicebettermarketing.pub

How To Develop a Content Marketing Strategy That Actually Works

Content marketers often do these things to recruit and retain customers. The picture above could actually be a shot of my desk, just replace the perfectly arranged wildflowers with a day-old coffee cup, and definitely add more wires strewn about. As a freelance content marketer, I have a blank page and blinking cursor in my face with social media lurking in the background, a lot.
Economymediapost.com

In An Always-On World, 'Content Marketing' Reigns Supreme

This week’s intent data gives us an important reminder: Content is still king! “Demand generation” and “content marketing” remain strong areas of interest for brands, continuing their upward trajectory since January, as measured by Bombora Company Surge. Recent research from B2B International corroborates this point, revealing that demand generation is the top marketing focus for B2B organizations.
Career Development & Adviceallwork.space

10 Trajectory-Changing Benefits Of Content Marketing

Content is the most powerful, flexible marketing tool you have, and it has the power to change the trajectory of your business. It provides interesting and useful information to your customers, which positions you as a go-to resource for your brand community. Content marketer Cat Johnson shares 10 benefits of...
Technologyretailtouchpoints.com

45% of Marketers Say Personalizing Content Tops the List for Improving CX

Personalization pays off in multiple ways: 45% of marketers say personalizing the content shared with customers is the best way to enhance customer experiences (CX), and 93% of organizations with an advanced personalization strategy experienced revenue growth in 2018. Marketing automation that uses machine learning and predictive analytics is critical...
Hair Caremarketingdive.com

L'Oréal shifts from product to content marketing with pro-focused series

L'Oréal Professionnel launched "Run Le Hair Show," a seven-episode online video series about the cultural impact of hairdressing, per details emailed to Marketing Dive. Made in collaboration with agency Publicis Luxe, the show premiered on May 16 and features interviews, classes, tips and more. The show was conceived and directed...
Economyprweek.com

Knotch rolls out consulting business for content marketers

Content planning and analytics provider Knotch has launched a consulting arm. Knotch Consulting is targeted at content marketers, with the aim of helping them create plans that align with business objectives. Its goal is to address a gap in marketers’ work: many create a high quantity of content without aligning it to a predetermined strategy. The consulting business would also address the secondary challenge that many content marketers are unable to measure their work.
EconomyThe Drum

How publishers are re-positioning branded content to compete with platform consultancies

It’s been a year of reappraisals for publishers. With changes to everything from the third-party cookie to a rise in new competition for audiences’ time, publishers have taken a moment to prioritize their strengths and jettison anything that isn’t a core part of their revenue. For many – from newspapers to magazines – that has come in the form of refocusing on their storytelling ability and direct relationship with audiences.
InternetSearchengine Journal

How to Use a Content Delivery Network (CDN) for SEO

One of the most difficult tasks an SEO professional has is telling your company or client their site is slow and clunky – and worse, that the content they spent so much time and money on is the problem. This is where a Content Delivery Network (CDN) can help. If...
EconomySearchengine Journal

How Glocal Content Marketing Helps International Brands Stay Local

How do today’s major global brands develop a digital presence and compete organically in local markets throughout the world?. No, that’s not a typo – glocal is a sophisticated combination of global and local influence fueled by modern localization technology and strategic international marketing implementation. With the help of localization...
Marketingreadwrite.com

6 Video Content Marketing Examples to Inspire Your Campaign

Video content marketing has been around for a little while. You probably use some video or plan to, since 85% of businesses already used it in 2020, according to data from Wyzowl. But, just because a lot of teams report using video, that doesn’t mean they all have success with...
Marketingbaltimorenews.net

Frequently Asked SEO and Marketing Questions to Boost Your Knowledge

We all have heard that knowledge is power and what exactly the knowledge is and how to absorb that knowledge is the Question. So basically every query that arises in your mind is the seed to your knowledge and when it gets answered, you get the knowledge about it. People acquire main knowledge from the questions that arise in their head and when they get answered by other people having knowledge about it, your knowledge about that query gets satisfied. So asking questions is the best way to get knowledge but basic questions are okay but what about the above level questions that will bring more knowledge to you. So the site answerout.com takes care about the questions and provides you answers about those questions too. Below are the sample of questions whose answers you will get on the site:
EconomyThrive Global

How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Sumant Vasan & Kage Spatz

A successful campaign should always include a well thought out psychological approach to understand the audience. As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Sumant Vasan.
MarketingMarketingProfs

The State of B2B Content Amplification

Most B2B marketers say they do not spend enough time on content amplification, according to recent research from Converge. The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2020 and January 2021 among 106 B2B content marketers from around the globe, representing a range of industries and company sizes.