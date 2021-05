STRATTON — Lucy Bolduc, a sixth grader at Stratton School has come a long way since her first attempts at fly tying. In 2019, she signed up for the fly tying competition at the Rangeley Regatta after a family friend gave her some fly tying lessons. She said that on the day of the competition she was a bit overwhelmed and unsure of how to use the tools provided because she was initially taught to tie using her fingers alone.