Education

Teachers too tired for summer school

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a summer when student needs and teacher shortages are both high, school districts are doing what they can to keep school going during the summer. As they recruit educators, they are offering perks such as double pay and $1,000 bonuses -- but it remains a challenge, given that teachers are exhausted from an unprecedented, strange and difficult year-plus of work during a public health crisis.

