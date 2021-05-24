Teachers too tired for summer school

Donna Diggs, a teacher, unseats pastor on board; Tracey Grant, Greg Lind both first elected to board in 2017Gladstone School Board members and teachers in nearby districts Tracey Grant and Greg Lind easily won reelection according to initial May 18 election results showing them with about 60% of the vote. Grant and Lind were first elected to the Gladstone School Board in 2017, and both have daughters who attended Gladstone public schools. Grant has been a teacher in the North Clackamas District for 28 years, with experience teaching at all levels from kindergarten to grade 12. Lind has taught in the David Douglas School District for 21 years. He also has work experience in education technology. He's a 1987 graduate of Gladstone High School, where he has coached the soccer and basketball teams. Donna (Coates) Diggs, an English-language development teacher in the Canby School District for the past 15 years, unseated Gladstone School Board member Jeremy Schumacher, a pastor at Good Roots Community Church, according to initial vote tallies showing Diggs with 58% to Schumacher's 41%. {loadposition sub-article-01}