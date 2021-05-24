5 Things You Should Avoid Doing In Public To Protect Your Health
The COVID-19 pandemic probably taught the world more about pathogens than all the basic health classes people ever attended. Many may have learned from childhood that frequent handwashing, covering one’s mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, keeping one’s distance from someone who’s ill, and practicing other similar health habits prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria that cause diseases. Unfortunately, it took a global health crisis for people to fully understand their significance and learn how to do them correctly.artofhealthyliving.com