Liverpool clashed heads with Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier tonight as they hoped to keep their top-four hopes alive by picking up maximum points on the road. The Reds made a poor start to the game as they conceded the opening goal in the tenth minute when Bruno Fernandes scored with a deflected attempt. However, Diogo Jota popped up with the all-important equalizer for the Merseyside outfit in the 34th minute when he found the back of the net with a neat finish. In the first half injury-time, Roberto Firmino managed to give Liverpool the lead with a powerful header from a tight angle.