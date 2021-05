Jerry Seinfeld used to joke that the second biggest thing people are afraid of is death. The second. Turns out, the number one thing that people are afraid of is public speaking. His point was that people are more afraid to speak in public than they are of dying. While Seinfeld was using this as a joke, there is basis in reality. We all know the feeling of being nervous or uncomfortable, of struggling to make polite conversation or speak to a room full of people. Most of us can get through it. But for people suffering from social anxiety, it could be life altering, so uncomfortable that they avoid social situations, job interviews, or eating out because of the anxiety it produces for them.