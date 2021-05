The full moon in May will coincide with two rare events that will make it appear bigger, brighter, and – in some places – redder.The celestial coincidence has earned this month’s full moon the moniker ‘Blood supermoon’, and it will be the first one since 2019.It is one of only two supermoons in 2021, which take place when the moon is at or near its closest point to Earth. The previous one in April not being quite as close, meaning this month’s will be the biggest and brightest of the year.Nasa has described it as the “most super” of this...