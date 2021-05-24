newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Trial of alleged Paso Robles serial sex offender starts Tuesday

calcoasttimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial of a Paso Robles man who allegedly molested or secretly recorded numerous people, including toddlers, is scheduled to start on Tuesday. The trial was set to start two years ago, but Jason Robert Porter ousted his public defender and opted to represent himself at trial, which delayed the trial as Porter filed multiple motions. The parent’s of several alleged victims then voiced concerns about the impact of having an alleged molester question his victim’s at trial.

calcoasttimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Sex Offender#Oral Sex#Alleged Victims#Jury Trial#Sexual Acts#Old Mission School#Mission Prep#Testimony#Man#Lewd Acts#Lewd Photographs#Daughter#Sexual Content#Electronic Evidence#Sexual Penetration#Multiple Motions#Multiple Children#Parents#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Paso Robles, CAcalcoastnews.com

Paso Robles police save unresponsive teen

Paso Robles Police officers discovered a 15-year-old girl unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent overdose last week at a local residence. Officers and paramedics treated the teen, who was in stable condition before her transport to a local hospital. During the investigation, officers learned the teen was an unreported missing juvenile.
Paso Robles, CAcalcoasttimes.com

Paso Robles police help teen suffering drug overdose

Paso Robles Police officers discovered a 15-year-old girl unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent overdose last week at a local residence. Officers and paramedics treated the teen, who was in stable condition before her transport to a local hospital. During the investigation, officers learned the teen was an unreported missing juvenile.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

41 Elected District Attorneys Challenge Early Release State Prison Inmates

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Thursday, May 13 that he has joined Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and 39 other elected District Attorneys across California in filing a petition with the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) requesting the repeal of temporary emergency regulations awarding additional credits toward the sentences of more than 76,000 state prison inmates.
San Luis Obispo, CAkprl.com

SLO County Still In Shock 5.13.2021

Most of San Luis Obispo county still in shock after the tragic death of a San Luis Obispo police officer, killed in the line of duty when he and five other officers tried to serve a search warrant at an apartment in San Luis. As the county processes the tragic...
San Luis Obispo, CAcrimevoice.com

SLO POLICE DETECTIVE LUCA BENEDETTI IDENTIFIED AS OFFICER KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo Police Department Facebook post – “San Luis Obispo, CA— San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti, a 12-year veteran of law enforcement, was shot and killed Monday while serving a search warrant at an apartment on Camellia Court, off Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. The suspected shooter was identified as Edward Zamora Giron, 37, who was found dead following the incident. Detective Steve Orozco was injured and transported to Sierra Vista Hospital, where he was treated and released Monday evening. He is expected to fully recover from his injuries.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Honoring SLO Detective Luca Benedetti

City Officials, Police and Sheriff’s Remember a Fallen Hero. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude; thank you very much for the support during this difficult time.”. “The Atascadero Police Department family would like to send our condolences and support to the Benedetti family and the San Luis Obispo Police Department. We feel honored to have had the privilege to work with Luca and join you in your sorrow. Godspeed, Detective Benedetti.”