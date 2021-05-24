Trial of alleged Paso Robles serial sex offender starts Tuesday
The trial of a Paso Robles man who allegedly molested or secretly recorded numerous people, including toddlers, is scheduled to start on Tuesday. The trial was set to start two years ago, but Jason Robert Porter ousted his public defender and opted to represent himself at trial, which delayed the trial as Porter filed multiple motions. The parent’s of several alleged victims then voiced concerns about the impact of having an alleged molester question his victim’s at trial.calcoasttimes.com