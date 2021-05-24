newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Belarus bonds slump after forced airliner grounding

By Karin Strohecker
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) -Belarus government bonds tumbled back to the lows of last year’s political crisis on Monday, after authorities forced an airliner to land on Sunday, arresting a journalist on board and drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

The moves came with Western leaders threatening sanctions over Sunday’s incident, in which a Belarusian warplane forced a flight between Greece and Lithuania to land in Minsk, where a dissident journalist, Roman Protasevich, was arrested.

The 2030 and 2026 bonds slumped more than 4 cents before recovering some ground although they were still heading for their biggest drop since a disputed election in 2020 caused widespread protests.

Spreads of Belarus government bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries also blew out by 61 basis points to 627 bps from Friday’s levels on the JPMorgan closely followed emerging market bond index (EMBI global diversified).

EU leaders are set to discuss additional sanctions at a summit in Brussels with some leaders describing the grounding as a hijacking.

“It is really difficult to comprehend the move” said Viktor Szabo, portfolio manager at fund manager ABRDN which had held the bonds. “There is a European summit coming up in Brussels and that will be a perfect opportunity to address the issue.”

Belarus has long been in the cross hairs over its human rights record. The EU first imposed sanctions on Belarus in 2004 and tightened them in 2011 over abuses of human rights and democratic standards, including vote-rigging.

The disputed August 2020 election and a crackdown on protests prompted Brussels - along with the U.S., Britain and Canada - to slap asset freezes and travel bans on near-90 officials, including long-serving and Russia-ally President Alexander Lukashenko.

“We thought there was a chance of a peaceful transition away from Lukashenko... but clearly now that chance has fallen off a cliff,” added Szabo.

Michael Every, senior macro strategist at Rabobank, said the events risked sparking “massive geopolitical/economic tensions,” adding that the EU’s small Baltic states suddenly appear much more exposed.

Belarus bonds, currently yielding over 7%, pose a headache for major asset managers increasingly focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investments.

The bonds are held by major fund managers such as Amundi Asset Management, PIMCO, HSBC Asset Management and BlackRock Investment Management, filings showed. None of the firms immediately responded to a request for comment.

“Maybe we are seeing Belarus become uninvestable from an ESG perspective,” said Tim Ash at BlueBay Asset Management.

Fitch said earlier in May the country’s external debt position remained strained after FX reserves had almost halved in 2020 and stood at just 2.2 months of current external payments at the end of last year.

Nonetheless, total 2021 sovereign foreign currency debt repayments looked manageable at $2.77 billion with nearly half of external debt repayments owed to Russia, Fitch added.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Canada#Russia#Sovereign Debt#U S Debt#Western#Belarusian#Jpmorgan#Embi#Abrdn#Rabobank#Amundi Asset Management#Pimco#Hsbc Asset Management#Uninvestable#Esg#Bluebay Asset Management#Fx#Belarus Government Bonds#Belarus Bonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Related
Politicsharrisondaily.com

Belarus' leader seeks Russia's support amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader will discuss closer economic ties with Russia on Friday, as he seeks support from his main backer amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Politicsretailcrowd.co.uk

The European Union will grant Belarus 3 billion euros if Lukashenko leaves power

The European Union Commission said on Friday that the European Commission has presented an economic package of 3 billion euros to support Belarus’s democratic transition. The Brussels Commission stressed that the € 3 billion plan reflects the commitment of the European Union to support the desire of the Belarusian people for a peaceful and democratic transition in the presidential elections in August.
Politicsdallassun.com

EU offers help in conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Brussels [Belgium], May 28 (ANI/Sputnik): In connection with another incident on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the European Union calls on the parties to de-escalate, and also offers assistance in the settlement, the bloc's external action service spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement. "Recent developments on the Armenia/Azerbaijan...
Economywkzo.com

Italy to approve reform decree to unlock EU Recovery funds

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government will meet later on Friday to approve a decree setting out how it will oversee investments funded by the European Union and accelerating procedures for public works, a key step in unlocking the EU funds. The reforms were promised to the European Commission to...
Ryanairmarketresearchtelecast.com

Belarus: Mail with bomb threat sent only after forced aircraft diversion

After a plane was forced to land in Belarus by e-mail citing a bomb threat, the mail provider confirmed that the mail was only sent after the diversion. This is reported by the Reuters news agency and quoted a spokesman for Proton, through whose service ProtonMail the alleged threat was sent.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK wants more G7 progress on climate finance, eyes tax reform

British finance minister Rishi Sunak called for more progress on ensuring financial markets support lower greenhouse gas emissions, after speaking with other finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 group of rich nations on Friday. Britain's finance ministry said Sunak sought consistent international rules on how companies report their...
Economyrock947.com

Ireland to ask UN body to investigate Belarus grounding

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland will call on the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization to conduct an impartial probe into the “forced landing” of a Ryanair jet in Minsk at a meeting of the council later on Thursday, its transport minister said. International condemnation of the scrambling of a fighter...
Europekion546.com

European Union mulls fresh sanctions on Belarus as more planes canceled

The European Union is mulling fresh sanctions against Belarus in the wake of what EU leaders have described as the state-sanctioned hijacking of a passenger flight over Belarus last Sunday. The EU has already applied a ban on Belarus-registered carriers flying to and from European airports and urged European airlines...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Russian debt market resilient to more sanctions, central bank says

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - The Russian debt market is resilient enough to potentially harsher Western sanctions against Moscow, given a recent decline in foreign investors’ holdings of Russian debt, the central bank said on Thursday. The share of foreign investors among Russia’s OFZ treasury bond holders slumped to its...
LifestyleUS News and World Report

Belarus Airline Scraps Flights Amid EU Freeze-Out

MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) -Belarusian national carrier Belavia cancelled flights to eight countries on Thursday, as more EU states applied airspace restrictions in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. The tightening restrictions on Belarus came as its main ally Russia denied access to a second European carrier...
Economyrock947.com

EU starting work on economic sanctions on Belarus, Borrell says

LISBON (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers will begin discussing on Thursday which parts of Belarus’ economy to target with sanctions following the forced landing of a plane there and the detention of a dissident journalist, the EU’s top diplomat said. “The hijacking of the plane and the detention of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond rally ends, hit by UK, U.S. sell-off

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices) May 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday, bringing to a halt a sharp rally since last week driven by dovish central bank comments, as a sell-off in U.S. and UK government bonds also hit the single-currency bloc.
Chinadallassun.com

China-EU ties at lowest point since 1989: Report

Beijing [China], May 27 (ANI): China-EU relationship has deteriorated to its lowest point since 1989 after the two sides exchanged sanctions over the Xinjiang issue earlier this year that dealt a blow to the major economic pact between the two sides, officially known as the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Knowhere News

European airlines cancel Russia flights after Moscow denies landing permission for avoiding Belarus airspace

Two European airlines had to cancel flights to Moscow on Thursday after Russia withheld permission to land because they intended to avoid flying over Belarusian territory. Several airlines are avoiding Belarusian airspace after the country dispatched a MiG-29 to force a Ryanair flight to divert to Minsk so authorities could arrest a dissident journalist.