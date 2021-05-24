newsbreak-logo
Head-on collision of two buses leaves one dead, 13 injured in Rajshahi

The Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was killed and 13 were injured in a head-on collision of two buses at Choddopai area in Rajshahi city's outskirts this afternoon. Deceased Rabiul Islam (32), resident of Chakchhatari of Rajshahi, was the driver of Afia Paribahan, an intra-district bus running between Rajshahi city and Charghat upazila. He...

www.thedailystar.net
