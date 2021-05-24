newsbreak-logo
Economy

How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Kelly Hopping & Kage Spatz

By Kage Spatz
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy focusing on the things that glorify God, such as caring about people, making a positive impact, and using the gifts that I have been blessed with to bring honor to Him through my words and behaviors, then I am able to prioritize what really matters. Asa part of my...

thriveglobal.com
#Email Marketing#Content Marketing#Marketing Plan#Marketing Strategies#Social Marketing#Digital Marketing#Brand Marketing#Capterra#Kraft Foods#Dell#Harvard Business School#Texas A M University#Sem#Linkedin#Facebook#Partner Marketing#Burnout#B2b Marketing#Marketing Strategy#Product Marketing
Economy
Marketing
Google
EconomyThe Drum

How to drive customers through your marketing funnel using content

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Why do we make content?. The session began...
EconomyThe Drum

Television marketing: achieving success through agility

Business uncertainty and fluctuating economic conditions have forced brands to be more flexible over the last two years than ever before. Marketing initiatives have had to shift from traditional tactics to more digital initiatives, and while it has been a stressful time it has also proven to be a valuable lesson for professionals about the importance of agility in marketing. The current environment and consumer is changing day to day, and it is crucial to strategize both media planning and buying in order to reach consumers with the most relevant and sensitive messaging despite ever changing conditions.
Economymartechseries.com

The Rise of the Analytical CMO

In the post-Covid era, organizations are recalibrating their marketing strategies to make better use of data and analytics to stay ahead of the competition. Increasingly, it is the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) who has to take the lead to drive digital adoption and become the organization’s digital evangelist. Data is everywhere and the CMO is increasingly expected to use multiple sources of data analysis and marketing intelligence for growth and revenue.
EconomySearchengine Journal

How Glocal Content Marketing Helps International Brands Stay Local

How do today’s major global brands develop a digital presence and compete organically in local markets throughout the world?. No, that’s not a typo – glocal is a sophisticated combination of global and local influence fueled by modern localization technology and strategic international marketing implementation. With the help of localization...
ComputersPosted by
Hacker Noon

4 Tips for a Killer SaaS Content Marketing Strategy

The SaaS market is growing at a tremendous rate. According to the latest market report, the revenue of the global SaaS market is predicted to be approximately $220.21 billion by the year 2022. In 2016, only 38% of the companies were into SaaS, which increased to 43% in 2017, 51% in 2018, and will increase to at least 80% by 2022. Hence the graph is slowly increasing and so is the demand.
Marketingreadwrite.com

6 Video Content Marketing Examples to Inspire Your Campaign

Video content marketing has been around for a little while. You probably use some video or plan to, since 85% of businesses already used it in 2020, according to data from Wyzowl. But, just because a lot of teams report using video, that doesn’t mean they all have success with...
Economyhackernoon.com

9 SaaS Retention Strategies to Reduce Customer Churn

Remember the old video game called Pac-Man? The idea was to eat as many treats as possible before getting hunted down. You also needed to be the last Pac-Man standing and to be able to achieve that, you were supposed to know your way around the maze. Most players would spend hours trying to outrun the ghosts, and eventually, everything failed.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

A Three-Point Agenda For Marketing Success In The Covid-19 Era

Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. Sharing how to balance the science of marketing effectiveness with the art of humanizing the brand. The past year, as the health crisis upended businesses, we saw markets struggle and consumers reach for their wallets less in many industries. Many businesses responded by tightening their own belts, and that often included cutting back on marketing spend. In my opinion, the notion that strategic marketing spends are expendable in a downturn is not just flawed but also damaging in the long run. When brands go out of sight and promote themselves less, they also move away from top-of-mind position, which may erode their relevance with customers and makes recovery harder — even when markets improve. Crises like the one we are navigating present organizations with the opportunity to optimize their marketing strategies and spends with a view toward laying a stronger foundation for more effective marketing when businesses gain momentum again.
TechnologyThrive Global

Signs of Digital Burnout and How to Overcome It

Many have never heard of the phrase digital burnout but most likely experienced it at least once. The WHO defines burnout as feelings of negativism toward one’s job that significantly reduces the quality of their work. Digital burnout, or experiencing burnout from spending too much time on digital devices for work, has become a growing problem over the last couple of years, and the pandemic is doing nothing but further feeding the monster.
Alexandria, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Axe These Axioms: How to Thrive as a Modern Day Marketer

As marketers, it often feels like we fall on a spectrum. Either we are reacting to every new trend fending off an Imposter Complex or we hold firm to the ways we were taught to market in school or by our predecessors. Sometimes it is good to step back, assess the bigger picture, and audit how we approach the craft. This is one of those times.
Economymartechseries.com

How are you Benefiting from your Marketing Cloud?

A marketing cloud provides ease and convenience to marketers; it integrates analytics, audience management, social media management, customer profiling and targeting to track and measure data relevant to the customer behavior. By tracking the customers behaviors, preferences, and campaign performances, and allowing the automation of time-consuming tasks in analyzing metrics, marketers can focus on other important tasks.
Technologymartechseries.com

Orange Marketing Becomes a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner

Orange Marketing announced that it has achieved diamond tier within HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. Diamond is the second-highest status within the ecosystem, and Orange Marketing is one of only 10 diamond-tier partners in California. Marketing Technology News: Avatier Unveils 2021 Spring Release Identity Anywhere Suite. “We’ve built a reputation for...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to avoid the ‘change’ in ‘career-change’

People don’t like change. We are hard-wired to prefer the predictable and avoid risk where possible. This is one reason why people tend to put up with jobs they dislike, sometimes for years (I explore other reasons why people do this in my previous article ‘The FIVE reasons people stay in jobs they hate‘)
Internetbizjournals

How to create a meaningful presence on social media with limited resources

President of Anvil Media, a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, social media & Amazon marketing. www.anvilmediainc.com. The first “social media” campaign I worked on in early 1998 involved creating and distributing “viral” videos featuring popular Hasbro toys. Back then, YouTube didn’t exist, and there was no easy way to share videos, so we just forwarded them as attachments in an email to “influencers.” Truly shoestring. Since then, social media has evolved significantly with platforms like TikTok and Clubhouse, yet many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are still struggling to consistently create and promote compelling content. This article provides six strategies and tactics for anyone with limited time and resources interested in creating a more visible and engaging presence in social media.
EconomyMarketingProfs

What B2B Firms Use Marketing Agencies For

B2B firms are most likely to turn to marketing agencies for help with search engine marketing, social media management, brand mission development, and brand messaging development, according to recent research from Provoke Insights. The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 18 and February 3, 2021,...
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

4 Easy Ways To Improve Your SEO Content Writing Skills In The eLearning Niche

Improving SEO Content Writing Skills Is Easier Than You Think. First of all, what is SEO writing, and why is it so important to reach the right audience? SEO writing, also known as "writing for SEO," is the process of creating a content marketing campaign with the primary goal of ranking in search engines. Who doesn't want to be on the first page of Google, right? However, to accomplish a good SEO ranking, you'll need to improve your SEO content writing skills. Or at least find someone who can do it for you.
Economymarketinginsidergroup.com

How Startups Should Plan Their First Major Content Marketing Program

If you’re in the initial stages of building a new business, you may feel overwhelmed and underprepared to manage your ever-growing marketing to-do list. We’re here today to help simplify what can be a complex process: building a successful content marketing program. In our step-by-step guide, we’ll walk through what...